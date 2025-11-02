Yamamoto completes outstanding October with Game 7 heroics, World Series MVP

TORONTO — Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named World Series MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers with one of the greatest pitching performances in Fall Classic history, including an epic relief appearance in Game 7 on Saturday night.

Yamamoto pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in the clincher a day after throwing 96 pitches in a Game 6 win. He also threw a four-hitter in Game 2 that was the first complete game in the World Series since 2015.

“Yamamoto is the GOAT!” manager Dave Roberts shouted moments before the Dodgers hoisted the World Series trophy.

The 27-year-old Japanese ace pitched out of a jam in the ninth inning, leaving the bases loaded and the score tied at 4. After cruising through the 10th, he worked around Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s leadoff double to preserve a 5-4 lead and lock up LA's second consecutive championship.

Signed from Japan to a $325 million, 12-year contract before last season, Yamamoto was 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old struck out 15 and walked two over 17 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and 10 hits.

The right-hander's Game 2 gem was his second consecutive complete game of the postseason. He retired the final 20 batters in a 5-1 Dodgers victory.

That came after a three-hitter against Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series, the first postseason complete game in eight years.

No pitcher had gone the distance in the Fall Classic since Kansas City's Johnny Cueto fired a two-hitter against the New York Mets in Game 2 of the 2015 World Series.

Yamamoto was not quite as sharp in Game 6, allowing one run and five hits in six innings as Los Angeles won 3-1 to force Game 7.

Including a victory in Game 2 of last year's World Series against the New York Yankees, Yamamoto is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA in four Fall Classic appearances.

Arizona ace Curt Schilling was the last pitcher to throw consecutive complete games in the postseason, tossing three in a row in the 2001 NL Division Series and NLCS.

Orel Hershiser had been the last Dodgers pitcher with a solo Series effort, in Games 2 and 5 against Oakland in 1988. Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax pitched two Series complete games each in 1963 and 1965.

Yamamoto pitched 12 complete games in his last three seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League before joining the Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.