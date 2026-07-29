World Cup star Vozinha dons Spider-Man jersey. The nickname on his shirt for Chile club up for vote

SANTIAGO, Chile — Vozinha is cashing in on his newfound fame by promoting the new Spider-Man film. The 40-year-old World Cup star's arrival to his new club in Chile, however, was caught up in old-fashioned paperwork.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper was scheduled to be with Colo Colo by Wednesday, but Chile’s biggest and most successful club says Vozinha's trip has been delayed because of paperwork. They're hopeful of a Thursday arrival.

Vozinha was still able to wear a jersey Wednesday though — by donning Spider-Man gear as part of a Sony Pictures Brazil campaign promoting "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." On Instagram, Vozinha encouraged his 29.6 million followers — up from under 50,000 before the World Cup — to go see the film.

Meanwhile, Colo Colo is also racing to resolve some issues regarding Vozinha.

The most pressing concern is the name that will appear on the goalkeeper's jersey. Regulations from the Chilean National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) require players to use their surname. This means that Vozinha — whose real name is Josimar José Évora Dias — would not be allowed to use the nickname that made him famous around the world.

That would be a setback not only for the player — whose moniker means “grandma” in Portuguese, a tribute to the woman who raised him — but also to the personal brand he has built worldwide.

According to ANFP regulations, “nicknames, appellations, or sobriquets will not be permitted” in the domestic competition. Players who fail to comply face an administrative yellow card, while their clubs can be fined up to $875.

Colo Colo has requested an exemption from the Council of Presidents, the body comprised of the top executives of Chilean clubs. The board is expected to vote on the matter Friday, and the decision must be unanimous for Vozinha to wear his nickname.

Another challenge will be deciding which jersey number the Cape Verdean will wear, as the traditional goalkeeper numbers are already assigned, with Argentine goalkeeper Fernando de Paul wearing No. 1.

World Cup star energizes Chile

Vozinha emerged as one of the breakout stars of the World Cup by leading debutant Cape Verde on a remarkable run. He kept a clean sheet against eventual champion Spain in the team's opening match before producing a series of spectacular saves against Argentina in the round of 32, where Cape Verde lost 3-2.

His move to South America has generated enormous interest in Chile, where the national team failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup after finishing last in the qualifiers.

Vozinha’s signing is also expected to boost the profile of both Colo Colo and Chilean football while creating significant commercial opportunities.

As his social media following soared, Vozinha has become the face of several advertising campaigns.

Across Chile, meanwhile, the “Vozinha effect” is already being felt. Since announcing the signing, Colo Colo has gained nearly 70,000 followers across its social media platforms, many of them from overseas.

“The whole world is getting to know Colo Colo better,” supporter Héctor Hermosilla said. “The world’s cameras will be on Vozinha and that’s going to be good for the club."

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