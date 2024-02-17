Women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 watches Toronto beat Montreal 3-0 in PWHL

TORONTO — (AP) — Kristen Campbell made 30 saves in front of a women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 fans at Scotiabank Arena, helping Toronto beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

"The Battle on Bay Street” broke the attendance record of 18,013 set at the 2013 world championships in Ottawa, Ontario, for a preliminary round game between Canada and Finland. Minnesota set the previous PWHL mark of 13,316 for its home opener against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach — into an empty net — scored in the third period to help Toronto (6-5-0) win its fourth straight. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots for Montreal (6-2-2).

Compher opened the scoring at 5:11 of the third with a shot over Desbiens’ shoulder. Miller made it 2-0 with 4:39 remaining, firing a wrist between Desbiens’ legs. Bach scored with 4:07 left with Desbiens off for an extra attacker.

Canadian women’s basketball team star Kia Nurse, the cousin of PWHL Toronto star Sarah Nurse, performed the ceremonial puck drop.

UP NEXT

Montreal: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Toronto: Hosts New York on Friday, Feb. 23.

