WNBA set for new season with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese leading the way

There's a lot of excitement and buzz around the WNBA as its set to tip off its 29th season Friday night thanks in large part to last season's rookie class led by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The league may have its most anticipated year ahead with the two second year players leading the way. The duo, who helped the league to record ratings and attendance. Their two teams — the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky — will face each other Saturday for the first of five matchups this season.

The league is coming off a thrilling finals that saw the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx in a decisive Game 5. Both teams are poised to try and get back to the championship round which will now be a best-of-7 format for the first time this year. Standing in their way could be the Las Vegas Aces, who won the title in back-to-back years in 2022-23.

Clark's Fever made a huge splash in the offseason, bolstering their roster with the additions of DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. They also added a new coach in former Fever leader Stephanie White.

One of the teams playing Friday night will be the expansion Golden State Valkyries, who are the first expansion team in the league since the Atlanta Dream joined in 2008. With the new squad, the league expanded its schedule to 44 games this year.

Here are a few other things to look for this upcoming season:

Promoting respect online and at games

The WNBA launched “No Space for Hate”, a multi-dimensional platform designed to combat hate and promote respect across all WNBA spaces both online and in-arena.

The league is focused on four key areas: enhanced technological features to detect hateful comments online; increased emphasis on team, arena, and league security measures; reinforcing mental health resources; and alignment of core against hate.

“As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity and influence, we’re proud to launch ‘No Space for Hate’ — a league-wide initiative to better protect players, preserve the spirit of the game, and affirm the values of our league," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We want our arenas, and our social platforms filled with energy and fandom — not hate and vitriol."

Staying put this summer

Several European players have said publicly that they will forego playing in the Eurobasket this summer, opting to stay and play in the WNBA during that tournament. Seattle's Gabby Williams and Dominique Malonga said they won't play for France at the tournament. Fellow French star Carla Leite also has decided to stay with the Valkyries. The Eurobasket, which starts late next month, is a qualifier for next year's FIBA World Cup that will be played in Germany. The WNBA allows players to go compete for their national teams in major tournaments like the Eurobasket without it violating the league's prioritization rules.

Predictions for the season

The Liberty, Lynx and Aces are the top three teams with Indiana right behind as chosen by a 15-member national media panel that does a weekly power poll. The group also chose Minnesota star Napheesa Collier as its preseason MVP and Paige Bueckers as the top candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Rookie class impressing

Bueckers is one of 19 rookies to make opening day rosters in the WNBA, six more than last season. That includes two third round picks — JJ Quinerly (Dallas) and Taylor Thierry (Atlanta). Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the draft, will try and help revitalize the Dallas franchise. She was the most efficient player in college on the offensive end and capped off her career helping UConn win its 12th national championship.

