Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out of the Australian Open in the first round

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was dumped out of the Australian Open in the first round on Monday, beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska.

Seventh-seeded Vondrousova missed the Adelaide tune-up event with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world No. 93-ranked player.

Yastremska, who had lost in the first round in her past seven Grand Slam appearances, had 26 winners.

In other early play, 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round, beating Taylah Preston, a wild-card entry from Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka begin their campaigns later Monday.

Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open last September, faced Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Four-time major winner Osaka makes her much-anticipated comeback to Grand Slam tennis after the birth of her daughter. The Japanese player takes on Caroline Garcia of France in the first round in the last match on center court.

