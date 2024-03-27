Sports

Will Smith, Dodgers reach $140 million, 10-year deal. LA has spent $1.4 billion on 5 key players

Dodgers Angels Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith runs hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the team's exhibition baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $140 million, 10-year contract Wednesday, raising the team's spending to nearly $1.4 billion for five key players since December.

Smith's deal supersedes an $8.85 million, one-year agreement reached in January.

He opened the last week by going 5 for 10 with two RBIs as the Dodgers split a two-game series against San Diego at Seoul, South Korea. The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .261 with 19 homers and 76 RBIs.

Smith has a .263 average with 91 homers and 308 RBIs in six seasons with the Dodgers. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Los Angeles has committed $1,365,687,500 to two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($700 million for 10 years), right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million for 12 years) and Tyler Glasnow ($136,562,500 for five years), outfielder Teoscar Hernández ($23.5 million for one year) and Smith.

