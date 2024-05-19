Sports

Will Brennan hits walk-off 3-run homer in the 9th, Guardians beat Twins 5-2

By BRIAN DULIK

Twins Guardians Baseball Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, Tanner Bibee and their teammates congratulate Will Brennan, center, after hitting a walk-off three-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran at the end of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long/AP)

By BRIAN DULIK

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Will Brennan hit a three-run homer off Jhoan Duran with two outs in a wild ninth inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The inning appeared to be over one batter earlier when Andrés Giménez was called out at second while advancing on a wild pitch, but a crew-chief initiated video review ruled him safe. Josh Naylor was intentionally walked for Duran (0-2) to face Brennan.

Brennan saw a first-pitch curveball and belted it over the wall in right, completing a three-game series sweep by the AL Central-leading Guardians.

“I’ve been in that situation all year and haven’t taken advantage of it, so I kind of took it personal when they walked Nails,” Brennan said. “That’s what he always tells me to do and it paid off. I got a good pitch and ripped one.”

Minnesota had trailed 2-1 with two outs and no one on base in the ninth, but pushed across the tying run without a hit against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (3-1).

Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch, Willi Castro reached on a fielder’s choice, and pinch runner Byron Buxton came around from second when Clase dropped a throw from Naylor on a potential game-ending grounder to first by Alex Kirilloff.

“You’ve just got to be an athlete and make a play,” Buxton said. “I glanced up and saw I was closer to home than third when (Naylor) picked the ball up. I wouldn’t say I deked him into going to third, but I think I made him think I was staying there.”

The Twins, who have lost a season-high six straight, were outscored 19-8 in the series at Progressive Field. Duran said he wanted to throw a fastball to Brennan in the ninth, but didn’t shake off catcher Christian Vázquez when he called for a curve.

“It’s not my decision,” Duran said. “I need to throw a fastball. I thought that he wasn’t good with fastballs.”

Giménez hit a two-run homer in the first off Chris Paddack, who allowed three hits over a career-high eight innings. The right-hander struck out six in an efficient 100-pitch outing, which would have been a complete game had Minnesota not tied it in the ninth.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee went seven innings, scattering four hits and giving up a solo homer to Jose Miranda in the third. Miranda was the Twins’ only baserunner to advance past second until the ninth.

“You could hear a pin drop in the park after the (top of the) ninth,” Brennan said, smiling. “It was just a roller coaster. But we kind of knew we were going to walk them off.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton (right knee inflammation), who was activated from the injured list Friday, pinch ran in the ninth. Buxton went 1 for 4 with an RBI in his return from a 14-game absence.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (left hamstring strain) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment within 7-10 days. The two-time Gold Glove left fielder has been on the IL since May 5.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Pablo López (4-3, 3.93 ERA) faces Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (2-2, 3.09 ERA) as Minnesota continues its road trip Monday.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 3.06 ERA) takes on Mets RHP Tylor Megill (0-1, 2.25 ERA) in the opener of a three-game home series Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!