Sports

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders, AP source says

By ROB MAADDI
Commanders Camp Football Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin walks across the field after a practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
By ROB MAADDI

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin has asked the Washington Commanders to trade him because of a contract dispute, a person with knowledge of the request told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were private.

McLaurin has been holding in at training camp. The veteran reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue.

The Commanders reached the NFC championship game last season under first-year coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They added wideout Deebo Samuel in the offseason and are aiming to make a run at the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!