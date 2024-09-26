White Sox stay at 120 losses as Flexen shines in 7-0 victory over Angels

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 on Thursday behind Chris Flexen's sharp pitching performance.

Chicago improved to 39-120 with its three-game sweep of Los Angeles. It has been tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record for losses since Sunday's 4-2 setback at San Diego.

The White Sox have three games left this weekend at Detroit. They finished their home schedule with a 23-58 record.

Flexen (3-15) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in his first win since May 8. The right-hander was winless in his previous 23 starts, a franchise record.

Los Angeles dropped to 63-96 to set a franchise record for losses in a season. It went 1-6 on its final trip to finish with a 31-50 road record — the most road losses for the team since it went 27-53 in 1996.

The Angels had just six hits — five off Flexen. They managed just five runs and 19 hits in the series at Chicago.

The White Sox put it away with a season-high seven runs in the fifth inning, helped by an error on shortstop Jack López. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Lenyn Sosa doubled home two more runs.

López moved from second base to shortstop after Zach Neto departed because of right shoulder irritation. Neto got hurt when he tried to take second on a pitch in the dirt in the fourth.

Vaughn had three of Chicago's 12 hits in front of a crowd of 15,678 on a sunny afternoon. Sosa, Zach DeLoach and Dominic Fletcher each had two.

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (10-15) permitted five runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 1B Nolan Schanuel got the day off after he fouled a ball off his right leg in the first inning of Wednesday night's loss. Manager Ron Washington said Schanuel could play this weekend. “He’s moving around better,” Washington said. “We’ll see where he is when we get back to Anaheim.”

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA) takes the mound on Friday night against Texas. RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA) goes for the visiting Rangers.

White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA) starts on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Detroit. The All-Star left-hander has a career-high 203 strikeouts in 142 innings.

