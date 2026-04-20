Wembanyama revels in safety of Hall of Famers, fans in playoff debut as Spurs top Blazers

SAN ANTONIO — It has proven almost as difficult to rattle Victor Wembanyama as it is to get a shot off against San Antonio's 7-foot-4 star. Still, if there was ever a time to experience some nerves it was Sunday.

Wembanyama was making his playoff debut against Portland for a franchise and city that is longing for postseason success after six seasons of futility.

Spurs Hall of Famers Gregg Popovich, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and George Gervin were in attendance amongst a sell-out crowd at the Frost Bank Center adorned in a sea of bright T-shirts in the team's Fiesta colors.

Was the pressure of having the hopes of a city and so many Hall of Famers on his shoulders too weighty for the 22-year-old Wembanyama?

“I wouldn’t say weight. I would say it feels safe,” Wembanyama said. “It feels like if you trip, there’s a lot of hands that’s ready to catch you.”

And that’s how the Spurs feel with Wembanyama patrolling the court.

Wembanyama scored 35 points in a 111-98 victory over the Trail Blazers, setting a Spurs franchise record for the most in a playoff debut, surpassing Duncan’s 32 in 1998. Wembanyama’s 21 first-half points set an NBA record for the most in the opening half of an NBA playoff debut since the league’s play-by-play era began in 1997.

“I thought he was ready,” San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said. “He probably settled in a little bit later when he made some shots and his talent popped, but I thought he really settled in there at a point when our defense kicked into another gear.”

The Spurs played a video prior to the game that included Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off,” with the lyrics “It’s not enough” imposed on Wembanyama’s highlights. It was appropriate for Wembanyama and the Spurs.

San Antonio had not participated in the playoffs since 2019, a six-season postseason drought that came immediately after San Antonio won five NBA championships while appearing in a league-tying 22 straight postseasons.

Wembanyama made it a successful return, going 5 for 6 on 3-pointers and finishing 13 for 21 from the field.

“We put different guys on him," Portland coach Tiago Splitter said. "He had an amazing game, of course. 35 points, 5 for 6 from 3s. It’s really hard to take him out of the paint. I think we did a good for the most part taking him out of the paint. Of course he rolled a couple of times with a small on him and that’s a bucket. But those five 3s really hurt us.”

Wembanyama had a series of highlights, which is nothing unusual during his three seasons. The highlights have become so routine that Wembanyama can't recall at times when asked about a particular one.

“I don’t remember,” Wembanyama said. “Was it a two or a three?”

A rundown of how he dribbled behind his back to avoid Avdija at halfcourt, spun around him to run free to the rim for a two-handed dunk midway through the first quarter didn't jog his memory.

“Yeah. I have to look again,” Wembanyama said.

As likely will millions of fans, who had 2.43 billion views of Wembanyama on NBA social media this season, second only to Lakers star LeBron James' 2.85 billion views.

Wembanyama may take a look back just to further take in the atmosphere and excitement of Sunday's victory.

“It’s great to see this many people wear their shirts,” Wembanyama said. “I love the animation (on the video boards) when they say, ‘Wear your shirt.’ Yeah, you should absolutely wear your shirt if you’re coming to the game. But now at first, I mean, the first time I stepped on the court for warmups, I felt the atmosphere was different. Everybody’s ready. I mean, the fans were ready. It’s probably the most excited I’ve seen this year in this arena.”

While the crowd left with free T-shirts, the Spurs received more extravagant clothing from Kelly Olynyk, who celebrated his 35th birthday Sunday by handing out gifts.

Wembanyama and the entire Spurs' roster came to the game in matching, custom-made black suits, purchased by Olynyk.

“That’s Kelly," Wembanyama said. “Happy birthday, by the way. He took the initiative to make us all wear the same thing. That’s good. It’s a good team thing.”

So is Wembanyama.

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