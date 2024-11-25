Week 12 was filled with sloppy play, especially on special teams: Analysis

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

Missed kicks. Poor tackling. Costly penalties.

Week 12 was filled with sloppy play around the NFL, leading to some upsets and surprising outcomes.

Jayden Daniels nearly led Washington to an improbable comeback down 10 in the final two minutes against Dallas only to fall short because Austin Seibert’s extra point sailed wide left.

After a field goal and successful onside kick, Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on an 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown to bring the Commanders within one point with 21 seconds remaining. But Seibert's point-after attempt failed and the Cowboys returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown to seal a 34-26 victory.

Special teams were atrocious for both teams. Seibert also missed his first extra point and Washington allowed KaVontae Turpin’s 99-yard kickoff return for a score earlier in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys missed a field goal, had another blocked and had a punt blocked.

“What a wild special teams moment of blocked punts, kicks, kickoff returns, blocked field goals, just a number of things going to that spot,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said.

Washington (7-5) was a 10 1/2-point favorite over the undermanned Cowboys (4-7) but ended up losing a third straight game.

The Houston Texans were 8-point favorites against the lowly Tennessee Titans and let the game come down to Ka’imi Fairbairn missing a 28-yard field goal that would have tied it with just under two minutes left.

C.J. Stroud threw two interceptions, was sacked four times and the Texans (7-5) committed 11 penalties, including an illegal shift that negated a go-ahead 33-yard TD pass to Nico Collins on the drive that ended with Fairbairn's miss in the 32-27 loss.

The Titans (3-8) averaged just 17 points per game before putting 32 on the scoreboard against Houston’s defense that entered No. 4 in the league.

“We didn’t do anything well enough to win this game,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Out of all the positives that we did have, there were way too many negatives. Too many negative plays. Score, get a penalty, get touchdowns called back. Get penalties on special teams. Just way too many negative plays defensively, like unexplainable explosives for touchdowns. We just didn’t play good across the board.”

The San Francisco 49ers didn't have quarterback Brock Purdy, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams against Green Bay. That was no excuse for their undisciplined performance. The Niners committed nine penalties and their tackling was shoddy in a 38-10 loss to the Packers.

The defending NFC champions are 5-6 with a trip to Buffalo (9-2) coming up. They’re still only one game behind Seattle and Arizona in the NFC West.

“I’m really not concerned right now about how many guys were missing. We didn’t play good enough, so that’s not a factor. But, when you are missing some guys, you do have to be better. When you have those penalties and we didn’t stop the run like we did and we had those three turnovers in the second half, that’s how you get embarrassed.”

Coming off their first loss of the season, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs needed Patrick Mahomes’ heroics on the final drive to beat Carolina 30-27. Mahomes ran 33 yards to set up Spencer Schrader’s 31-yard field goal as time expired.

Kansas City had 10 penalties, including a pass interference that gave the Panthers (3-8) another chance to make the 2-point conversion that tied the game with 1:46 remaining. On defense, the Chiefs (10-1) suddenly shaky unit gave up 334 total yards against Bryce Young and an offense that entered last in the NFL.

“We’ve got to do better. We’re doing good in the red zone but that’s only a third of the field,” Chiefs safety Bryan Cook said. “We will go back and look at the film to see what we’re doing week to week, and see the tendencies that we’re giving up, and just move forward from there. At the end of the day, we’re all vets in the room for the most part. ... got to go back to the drawing board and see what we’re doing and correct it from there.”

The Vikings allowed the Bears to recover an onside kick with 21 seconds left and Caleb Williams followed with a 27-yard pass to D.J. Moore to set up Cairo Santos’ tying 48-yard field goal. But Minnesota won in overtime, 30-27.

The Chiefs and Vikings overcame their mistakes in narrow victories. The Commanders, Texans and 49ers couldn’t. They have to be better down the stretch to make a playoff run.

