Ward and Restrepo rewrite the record book, and No. 5 Miami rallies to down Duke 53-31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Heisman Trophy hopeful Cam Ward threw for 400 yards and five more touchdown passes, three to Xavier Restrepo on a record-setting day for both of them, and No. 5 Miami erased a double-digit deficit for the third time this season to roll past Duke 53-31 on Saturday.

Ward now has 29 touchdown passes, tying Steve Walsh's Miami season record set in 1988. A 66-yard scoring grab with 7:36 left was the big history-maker: Restrepo tied Mike Harley's Miami career reception record with his 182nd, broke Santana Moss' career receiving yards record with 2,573, and Ward tied Walsh's TD pass mark for the Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Maalik Murphy threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns for Duke (6-3, 2-3), but was intercepted three times and fumbled the ball away once. Sahmir Hagans had nine catches for 139 yards and a score for the Blue Devils, who had a 28-17 lead in the third quarter in Duke coach Manny Diaz's first game against Miami since the school fired him in 2021.

Duke trailed 14-0 early, then went on a 28-3 run and seemed poised for what would have been its first win against a top-5 opponent since 1960.

Then it all changed, the comeback Canes striking again.

Miami scored five touchdowns in a span of six second-half drives — a 36-3 run in a span of barely more than a quarter — and turned it into a blowout.

Miami trailed by 10 or more points before pulling off two of its wins earlier this season. It trailed Virginia Tech by 10 (three different times, including the fourth quarter) before rallying for a 38-34 victory, then was down by 25 in the third quarter at California a week later before pulling off a 39-38 win.

Ward and Restrepo led them to another comeback Saturday.

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils probably didn't want to get into an offensive slugfest. Since the start of the 2018 season Duke is 31-2 (.939) when holding teams to 21 or fewer points, and now 10-40 (.200) otherwise.

Miami: Ward moved into the No. 5 spot on the NCAA all-time passing list, passing Landry Fields. He became the first Miami quarterback with a 400-yard game against Duke, and Restrepo's 146-yard day was the most ever by a Hurricane against the Blue Devils.

Poll implications

Miami could move up a spot — it depends where the voters put Penn State, which was No. 3 this week and lost to No. 4 Ohio State.

Up next

Duke makes the short trip to Raleigh to take on N.C. State on Nov. 9.

Miami plays at Georgia Tech on Nov. 9.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.