Wannasaen breaks out of a swing funk to shoot 63 and take Kroger Queen City lead

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen broke out of a swing funk to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Wannasaen holed out a 9-iron shot for eagle on the par-4 10th and had seven birdies in her morning round at soggy TPC River’s Bend.

“Actually, today play really good,” Wannasaen said. “After AIG (Women’s British Open), I have a little bit struggle with my swing, so like I cannot hit like a solid shot.”

The 21-year-old Thai player has two LPGA Tour victories, the 2023 Portland Classic and 2024 Dana Open.

American Gigi Stoll was second at 65. She played the four par-5 holes in 5 under with an eagle on the 11th and three birdies.

“I think they’re a little shorter than usual, so playing the par 5s well out here is going to be a big advantage,” Stoll said. “I just got the ball rolling today.”

Sei Young Kim was another stroke back with Patty Tavatanakit, A Lim Kim, Peiyun Chien, Kumkang Park and Jenny Bae.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda topped the group at 67. She's searching for her first LPGA title this year after winning seven times in 2024.

“Made a couple putts here and there,” Korda said. “Overall, just kind of everything was flowing and the weather was great. There was really no wind. So with kind of the saturated conditions, a little softer, you could be a little bit more aggressive.”

Charley Hull opened with a 68. She's coming off a runner-up finish in Houston as part of the Aramco series on the Ladies European Tour.

“I played pretty solid last week and, obviously, now first week back on the LPGA carrying on into this week,” Hull said. “Hopefully, we can go low over the next few days.”

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul shot 69, while Defending champion Lydia Ko opened with a 70.

Alison Lee had a 76 in her first start since she gave birth to a boy in April.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.