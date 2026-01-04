Vikings get Justin Jefferson past the 1,000-yard mark in the final game of a trying season

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson has finally passed the 1,000-yard mark, in the last game of the season for the Minnesota Vikings.

With his fifth catch on Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers, a simple hitch route he turned into a 17-yard gain, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver hit the four-digit mark for the sixth consecutive year. Jefferson immediately received a loud ovation from the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd.

The only other receivers in NFL history to start their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons were Randy Moss (1998-2003) and Mike Evans (2014-19).

Jefferson already has the most receiving yardage (8,379 entering the game) all time over a player's first six years in the league. This was by far his most difficult season, with the Vikings offense frequently struggling in the early developmental process for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who also missed seven games because of injuries.

