Verstappen bids for 5th title and Hamilton's at Ferrari as F1 prepares for a close fight in 2025

Lando Norris will have to defy plenty of history to win the Formula 1 title this year.

There's his friend-turned-rival Max Verstappen's bid for a fifth title in a row. Just like the only driver to achieve that feat, Michael Schumacher, Verstappen is a hard racer who isn't afraid to bend the rules — as Norris knows from bitter experience.

Then there's Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion going for a record eighth title in 2025. It's his first season with Ferrari, which is itching to end a wait for a drivers' title going back to 2007.

Norris is the under-pressure favorite

Norris is widely considered the favorite after he and McLaren had a strong second half of 2024 — though not strong enough to beat Verstappen — but it could be the closest season in years.

McLaren seemed competitive in preseason testing last month but Norris has to watch out not only for Verstappen and Hamilton, but also for his own teammate Oscar Piastri, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell. Five drivers from four different teams won the last six races of 2024.

“As much as we want to believe we’re the best, I guess we still want to feel like we’re underdogs. We have a lot to fight for,” Norris said last month. After slipping up from pole position in a few races last season, Norris insists he can thrive as the driver to beat.

“I know, coming into this season that for a lot of people I'm the favorite and as a team we're the favorites," Norris said. "I’ve always done much better under pressure. I’m able to think and to focus much more.”

Verstappen shows he's still hungry

Ever since beating Hamilton to the 2021 title in a race that's still controversial, Verstappen has been F1's man to beat.

He's long been clear he doesn't want to stay in F1 into his 40s like Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, so could motivation be a factor in the Dutch driver's bid for a fifth title? Verstappen says last season — when he tested Norris to the limit and sometimes beyond — shows he's still hungry.

“My motivation is there because I think already last year it was not straightforward,” Verstappen said. “We had of course good wins, but I guess not as many as we would have liked, but we still won the championship.”

After a year when off-track events threatened to overwhelm Verstappen's Red Bull team and his own father sparred with the management, Verstappen seems more settled at the start of his 11th season in F1. The team feels "like a second family," he said last month.

Hamilton aims for title No. 8

Another title for Hamilton would break a tie with Schumacher for the most in F1 history.

The British driver proclaimed himself "invigorated" at F1's glitzy season launch. Expectations from Ferrari's "Tifosi" fans are so high that he could finally bring success to the Italian team that some cut down a tree to better watch Hamilton test the new SF-25 car.

“I know what a winning team looks and feels like," he said last month. “The passion here is like nothing you’ve ever seen. They’ve got absolutely every ingredient they need to win a world championship. And it’s just about putting all the pieces together.”

Other contenders for the crown

Mercedes solved long-running car issues to win four of the last 14 races in 2024, including Hamilton's emotional home win at the British Grand Prix. Three-time winner Russell is joined by 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who starts his career with some valuable advice from Hamilton.

If they can't challenge for the podium right away, other teams like Aston Martin might opt to switch focus early to their 2026 cars. Next year brings a big change in the regulations and getting a head-start could pay off for years to come.

Off-track tensions

Watch out too for a simmering feud between the drivers and the governing body, the FIA, whose president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants to crack down on drivers swearing.

New rules mean fines starting at 40,000 euros ($42,000) and even potential suspensions and point deductions for repeat offenders. Drivers have previously raised concerns about where the money from fines goes, a string of firings of senior FIA staff and Ben Sulayem's "own tone and language."

