Vancouver Whitecaps sign former Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller

Former Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller in joining the Vancouver Whitecaps in arguably the biggest signing in club history.

Müller, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, will join the Whitecaps for the remainder of the season in an open roster spot.

Terms of the deal were not released. It includes a Designated Player option for 2026.

“Whitecaps — let’s make history,” Müller said in a video he posted online Wednesday that showed him unboxing a Vancouver jersey.

The 35-year-old Müller has spent the last 17 years with Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, helping the club win 13 league championships and 33 total titles during that span. He scored 250 goals in 756 appearances with Bayern across all competitions, but his contract was not renewed after last season.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Müller scored five goals. He also scored five goals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, winning the Golden Boot.

Müller's final match with Bayern came this summer at the Club World Cup, losing 2-0 in the quarterfinals to Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta. He came into the match as a late substitute.

Müller joined Bayern’s academy as a 10-year-old in 2000. He made his senior debut under Jurgen Klinsmann in 2008 and his breakthrough came under Louis van Gaal the following season.

The club announced in a joint statement in April that it would be his last season. In a post on social media, Müller said he understood Bayern’s decision “even if this did not reflect my personal wishes.”

“Thomas Müller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career; he grew in Bavaria and with Bayern,” club president Herbert Hainer said. “Nobody has won more Bundesliga titles, and 33 trophies in total so far speak volumes. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history.”

Müller retired from international soccer after last year's European Championship, having scored 45 goals in 131 appearances for Germany.

The Whitecaps obtained Müller’s MLS discovery rights from FC Cincinnati in exchange for up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money to complete the signing. He will occupy an international roster spot.

“Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership — a transformative moment for our club and our city,” Vancouver sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in statement.

Müller is set to arrive in Vancouver next week. His first practice and introductory news conference with the club are scheduled for Thursday.

In a video provided by the Whitecaps, Müller said: “They (the fans) can expect that I’m always 100%. You can watch my skills in YouTube videos or several TV shows, but you can expect that I’m fully into it. And for me, that’s the most important part.”

The Whitecaps (13-5-6) are currently second in the MLS Western Conference standings behind expansion San Diego FC.

