The Vancouver Goldeneyes select U.S. Olympian Caroline Harvey with the 1st pick in the PWHL draft

DETROIT — Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey was selected by the Vancouver Goldeneyes with the first pick in the PWHL draft on Wednesday in the latest major milestone achievement for the U.S. gold medal-winner and three-time college champion.

The selection came on the same day Harvey was named the International Ice Hockey Federation's female player of the year, and further cements the 23-year-old's case as being her generation's most accomplished player.

The two-time Olympian and tournament MVP at the Milan Cortina Games, Harvey stands out from a deeply talented draft class that features four U.S. teammates. In Milan, Harvey finished tied for the tournament lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Three more U.S. Olympians went with the next three picks, with Seattle selecting Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy, and Las Vegas picking Penn State forward Tessa Janecke. Las Vegas landed the pick from fellow expansion team Detroit in a trade that sent Hilary Knight to the Motor City. Expansion team San Jose selected Harvey's Badgers teammate Laila Edwards with the fourth pick.

Harvey is a powerful skater with deft play-making ability in closing her college career with consecutive 60-point seasons. She adds immediate offense to a Goldeneyes team that finished sixth and was the second team eliminated from contention in its inaugural season.

“It does," Harvey said when asked if it seems like a blur. "It’s been a special year. With all the experiences with the U.S. team and Wisconsin. I’m just so grateful for all my coaches, teammates and family. It really takes a village. I’m feeling really blessed right now."

Harvey joins a Vancouver blue line that already features Sophie Jaques, a defender of the year finalist, and forward Sarah Nurse. The Goldeneyes are in transition with GM Cara Gardner Morey having yet to select a coach after Brian Idalski was fired.

From Pelham, New Hampshire, Harvey is the second American player to go No. 1 after Minnesota chose Taylor Heise with the first pick in the league’s inaugural draft in 2023.

The draft was held in one of the PWHL's four new markets of Detroit, and at the downtown Fox Theater. All 12 teams made their selections from tables on the stage.

Harvey was in the second row of seats with her mother on one side and close friend and national team teammate Edwards on the other.

A loud cheer echoed from the packed theater each time anything regarding Detroit or Knight were mentioned.

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