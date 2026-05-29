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Vallejo says a woman should not have umpired his French Open thriller

French Open Tennis Adolfo Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay returns to Moise Kouame of France during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva) (Emma Da Silva/AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

PARIS — Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay said his second-round match at the French Open against Moise Kouame should not have been umpired by a woman.

Vallejo lost to the up-and-coming French teenager on Thursday after a tense five-set battle that lasted just under five hours on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

“This sort of match needs to be umpired by a man,” Vallejo told Clay magazine after his 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8) loss. “It’s very difficult for a woman to do it.”

Kouame clawed back from 5-3 down in the fifth set to force the decisive tiebreaker and rallied again from 8-7 down in the tiebreaker. The French crowd was boisterous and Vallejo said the umpire, Brazilian Ana Carvalho, did not control the spectators.

“It has to be refereed by a man, because it’s a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against the crowd,” he said. “The crowd was very out of line, but I understand they’re supporting their compatriot. It’s quite an intense crowd and that’s why I was prepared; I already knew it would be like that and, to be honest, it didn’t harm me, but rather strengthened him.”

Vallejo added that Kouame “took up a lot of time on many occasions, lying on the floor or stalling.”

“And it’s not normal for the crowd to be shouting for a full minute without any play. In a match where the physical aspect matters so much, if you give a player a lot of time he’s obviously going to take advantage of it. The truth is it’s also difficult for a referee to manage this situation.”

When asked for comments, French Open organizers did not immediately respond.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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