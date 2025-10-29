Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth signed Logan Cooley to an eight-year, $80 million extension, a deal that keeps the budding star center under contract through 2033-34.

Cooley will count $10 million against the salary cap beginning when the contract that was announced Wednesday kicks in next season.

“Logan is elite in every sense of the word,” owner Ryan Smith said. “He’s one of the most exciting young players in the league, and the fact that he’s chosen to plant roots here in Utah says everything about what we’re building.”

The 21-year-old Cooley has eight goals and four assists in 11 games, helping Utah get off to a strong start in the club's first season known as the Mammoth, leading the Western Conference with a record of 8-3-1.

“We have an opportunity to do something special here thanks to the incredible people in the organization,” said Cooley, a Pittsburgh native who was the third pick in the 2022 draft by the then-Arizona Coyotes. "This is an awesome day for me and my family, and I am proud to commit to the state of Utah and to the Mammoth.”

Only four NHL players have scored more goals than Cooley so far, and he's an emerging candidate to make the U.S. Olympic roster.

“Logan is not only an incredible player but an even better person and we look forward to watching him grow," general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He, along with the rest of our core group, will have an impact in Utah for many years to come.”

