USC star JuJu Watkins carried off floor with injury against Mississippi State in March Madness

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — JuJu Watkins was carried off the floor in the first quarter of top-seeded Southern California’s game against Mississippi State in the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

Watkins was driving to the basket when she went down between two Bulldogs defenders with 4:43 remaining. She grabbed her right knee with a pained expression on her face.

The crowd in Galen Center went silent as coach Lindsay Gottlieb and two other USC staffers attended to Watkins, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who averages 24.6 points and is one of the biggest stars in the women's game. She was carried off the court by multiple people and the game went to a media timeout with the Trojans leading 13-2.

The crowd loudly booed Mississippi State on its next possession.

