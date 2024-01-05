Sports

US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — (AP) — The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.

Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.

Will Smith added two assists. McGroarty, the team's captain, also had an assist for a two-point performance. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the U.S.

The U.S. fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage. Players from this age group said they remembered that loss like it was yesterday.

The Swedes, who lost to the U.S. in last year’s bronze-medal game, have now finished second 12 times in the tournament.

Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland 8-5 and claim bronze.

