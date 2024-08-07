Ukrainian wrestler and member of parliament has a goal for Paris: 'Show that Ukraine is still alive'

PARIS — (AP) — Zhan Beleniuk's focus wavered at times as he trained in hopes of winning a second Olympic gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Ukrainian doesn't just represent his country in international competition. He's a member of parliament. And since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, well, it's been easy for his mind to drift.

“It’s difficult because you are thinking about your safety, the safety of your relatives, your friends,” Beleniuk said. “And you know, it’s not comfortable training when some missiles are flying about your head. That’s why it’s difficult, it’s dangerous. But it’s our reality.”

Beleniuk, 33, said his team mostly trained in Ukraine before the Games, but it spent more time outside the country than usual, including places such as Croatia and Poland. He said other nations that normally would have trained some in Ukraine declined to for safety reasons.

Despite the extra challenges, Beleniuk, the first Black member of Ukraine's parliament, is now focused on competing. He feels he owes it to his country to come through.

“Our athletes should show that Ukraine is still alive,” he said. “We still protect our land, we still do our job.”

Beleniuk, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021 and silver at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, got off to a good start on Wednesday morning. He defeated China’s Qian Haitao 7-1 in his opener, then rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Kazakhstan's Nursultan Tursynov 7-3 in a quarterfinal. He was set to meet Iran's Alireza Mohmadipiani in a semifinal on Wednesday night. With the two wins, he guaranteed himself a chance to wrestle for a medal.

Beleniuk is trying to win a weight class that boasts five competitors who have won world championships.

“It’s huge competition there in my weight class," he said. "I know it, but it’s not the first time for me because, this kind of weight class is good competition every time. I think my experience will give me an opportunity to show a good result.”

Beleniuk is the son of a Ukrainian mother and a Rwandan father. His father died in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda when Beleniuk was just 3 years old, but the son has maintained a connection with Africa. His primary government responsibility is youth and sport, but he said he also meets with other leaders — including from Africa — to drum up support and fight Russian propaganda.

“Our country gave me everything that I have now, so my responsibility in this tough period for our country, to share this information to connect with different MPs (members of parliament) around the world and manage this problem," he said.

Beleniuk doesn't have to worry about wrestling Russians. Ten Russian wrestlers were offered spots by the International Olympic Committee to compete in Paris as neutrals, but the nation's wrestling federation said last month they would refuse to compete. The federation said in a statement that its officials, coaches and athletes held a meeting and "came to an unanimous decision — to refuse to participate in the Olympic Games."

The IOC previously said nine of the 10 wrestlers had agreed to compete, with one who declined.

“Russian Federation every time shares information about, ‘Oh, what should be separate is politics.’ Blah, blah, blah,” Beleniuk said. “And this is example that they invite their athletes in political process.”

When the Olympics are over, Beleniuk's worries will remain as his country tries to fight off a much larger nation with more resources.

“We don’t have any other choice, because if we stop, they kill all of us," he said. “Russians kill all of us.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.