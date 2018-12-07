Listen Live
UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims
UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims

UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Stephen Dunn
UConn head coach Dan Hurley yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UMass-Lowell, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims

Updated:
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Stephen Dunn

STORRS, Conn. -  UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley was teaching high school history at St. Benedict's in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 11, 2001, when he looked out the window and saw smoke rising from the World Trade Center across the Hudson River in New York.

"I remember probably within 10 minutes of seeing the smoke, just being called into the auditorium and just the chaos of what was happening on the way into the assembly," he said. "Then everyone got this message."

One of Hurley's friends would lose his brother, a New York firefighter, in the terrorist attacks that day. Hurley had just started at the prep school as a teacher and the basketball coach. He took several of St. Benedict's international students into his home while the school was temporarily closed during the ensuing chaos.

Hurley returns to Newark on Saturday, his first visit back home since taking the UConn job.

The Huskies (7-2) will play No. 11 Florida State (7-1) just blocks from St. Benedict's at the Prudential Center in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

The event honors those killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and raises money for the education of children who lost parents that day.

Hurley expects the homecoming, his first as coach at Connecticut, to be an emotional one and not just because of its connection to Sept. 11.

The coach, who grew up in nearby Jersey City, doesn't get back often, "unless they've got some 6-foot-11 kids that we need," he said.

He knows there will be a large contingent of family and friends in the stands.

He says he'll take the time, perhaps during the national anthem, to look around and remember that it wasn't that long ago he was coaching just blocks away, in a high school gym, in front of 200 fans.

"I'm going to take the time to appreciate the journey," he said. "Laughing, being sad, happy. Running the emotions gamut is a good thing. I'm no stoic."

The game Saturday will be a homecoming for guard UConn Tarin Smith, a graduate transfer from Duquesne. Smith played high school basketball for Hurley's father, Hall of Famer Bob Hurley, at the now-closed St. Anthony High School in Jersey City.

The 23-year-old was in kindergarten during the terrorist attacks. He said his parents were both working in Manhattan that day and he's heard their stories of trying to reconnect with each other and get back home to him.

But he has no memory of 9/11 and doesn't get choked up, like his coach, when talking about it.

"I'd definitely call it more so history for me," he said.

For him, the day will be all about basketball and showing his hometown what he can do.

"Make 'em proud," he said.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Hartford, Conn.

UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jessica Hill
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Hartford, Conn.
  • Prosecutors: Illegal hush-money paid at Trump's 'direction'
    Prosecutors: Illegal hush-money paid at Trump's 'direction'
    The Justice Department says Donald Trump directed illegal payments to buy the silence of women whose claims of extramarital affairs threatened his presidential campaign. The allegation made in court papers Friday is the first time the government has connected Trump to what it says are criminal campaign finance violations. Federal prosecutors say former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged the payments 'in coordination with and at the direction of' Trump. The filing stops short of accusing Trump of committing a crime. Whether a president can be prosecuted while in office remains a matter of legal dispute. Cohen pleaded guilty in August. He's said the payments to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal were made to influence the election. Trump has denied having an affair.
  • US: Trump lawyer met Russian offering 'political synergy'
    US: Trump lawyer met Russian offering 'political synergy'
    President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was in touch as far back as 2015 with a Russian who offered 'political synergy' with the Trump election campaign and proposed a meeting between the candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the special counsel said Friday. Court filings from prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller's office lay out previously undisclosed contacts between Trump associates and Russian intermediaries and suggest the Kremlin aimed early on to influence Trump and his campaign by playing to both his political aspirations and his personal business interests. The filings, in cases involving Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, cap a dramatic week of revelations in Mueller's ongoing investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. They make clear how witnesses previously close to Trump — Cohen once declared he'd 'take a bullet' for the president — have since provided damaging information about him in efforts to come clean to the government and in some cases get lighter prison sentences. One witness, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, provided so much information to prosecutors that Mueller this week said he shouldn't serve any prison time. The interviews with prosecutors have yielded intimate information about episodes under close examination, including possible Russian collusion and hush money payments during the campaign to a porn star and Playboy model who say they had sex with Trump a decade earlier. In one of the filings, Mueller details how Cohen spoke to a Russian who 'claimed to be a 'trusted person' in the Russian Federation who could offer the campaign 'political synergy' and 'synergy on a government level.'' The person repeatedly dangled a meeting between Trump and Putin, saying such a meeting could have a 'phenomenal' impact 'not only in political but in a business dimension as well.' That was a reference to a proposed Moscow real estate deal that prosecutors say could have netted Trump's business hundreds of millions of dollars. Cohen admitted last week to lying to Congress by saying discussions about a Trump Tower in Moscow ended in January 2016 when in fact they stretched into that June, well into the U.S. campaign. Cohen told prosecutors he never followed up, though the offer bore echoes of a proposal presented by Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who raised the idea to other advisers of leveraging his connections to set up a Putin encounter. In an additional filing Friday evening, prosecutors said Manafort lied to them about his contacts with a Russian associate and Trump administration officials, including in 2018. The court papers say that Manafort initially told prosecutors he didn't have any contact with anyone while they were in the Trump administration. But prosecutors say they recovered 'electronic documents' showing his contacts with multiple administration officials. The officials are not identified in the court filings. Manafort, who has pleaded guilty to several counts, violated his plea agreement by then telling 'multiple discernible lies' to prosecutors, they said. Prosecutors in Cohen's case said that even though he cooperated in their investigation into the hush money payments to women he nonetheless deserved to spend time in prison. 'Cohen did provide information to law enforcement, including information that assisted the Special Counsel's Office,' they said. 'But Cohen's description of those efforts is overstated in some respects and incomplete in others.' Cohen, dubbed Trump's 'legal fixer' in the past, also described his work in conjunction with Trump in orchestrating hush money payments to two women —adult actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal— who said they had sex with Trump. Prosecutors in New York, where Cohen pleaded guilty in August in connection with those payments, said the lawyer 'acted in coordination and at the direction' of Trump, suggesting they had implicated him in Cohen's crime. Despite such specific allegations of Trump's actions, the president quickly tweeted after news of the filings: 'Totally clears the President. Thank you!' In addition, the filings reveal that Cohen told prosecutors he and Trump discussed a potential meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in 2015, shortly after Trump announced his candidacy for president. In a footnote, special counsel Robert Mueller's team writes that Cohen conferred with Trump 'about contacting the Russia government before reaching out to gauge Russia's interest in such a meeting,' though it never took place. In meetings with Mueller's team, Cohen 'provided information about his own contacts with Russian interests during the campaign and discussions with others in the course of making those contacts,' the court documents said. Cohen provided prosecutors with a 'detailed account' of his involvement, along with the involvement of others, in efforts during the 2016 presidential campaign to complete a deal to build a Trump Tower Moscow, the documents said. He also provided information about attempts by Russian nationals to reach Trump's campaign, they said. However, in the crimes to which he pleaded guilty in August, he was motivated 'by personal greed and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends.' Prosecutors said the court's Probation Department estimated that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison. They said that 'reflects Cohen's extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct.' Prosecutors say Cohen 'already enjoyed a privileged life,' and that 'his desire for even greater wealth and influence precipitated an extensive course of criminal conduct.' ___ Associated Press writers Larry Neumeister in New York and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report. .
  • Tis' the season for package thefts. Here's how to avoid them
    Tis' the season for package thefts. Here's how to avoid them
    Tis' the season for package deliveries -- and unfortunately, the season for package thefts.  Atlanta police are warning people to be especially aware of thieves targeting holiday gifts.  Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman spoke to one homeowner whose back-ordered Christmas gift to her father was stolen off of her porch.  'Yeah it was really casual. He just walked right up to our door and took the gift,' Kate Panek said. What police say you can do to prevent package thefts, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. . @Atlanta_Police warning about package thieves, especially this time of year. What you can do to prevent your holiday deliveries from being stolen tonight at 11 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HCvs6mUp7i — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) December 8, 2018 TRENDING STORIES: Winter Storm Watch expanded to include 15 more counties, including metro area Investigators: Teen tried to scam state out of $20M+ with online business Leaked confession reveals motive behind Tara Grinstead's murder, GBI says  
  • 'There is a gator eating a man!' 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man
    'There is a gator eating a man!' 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man
    Deputies in Florida have released frightening new accounts from the moment an 85-year-old man was attacked by an alligator. >> Read more trending news Polk County deputies released 911 calls from both the man’s wife and a witness who saw it happen. “An alligator attacked my husband! He’s behind the bush bleeding!” the man’s wife told a 911 dispatcher Monday. The attack happened at Big Cypress Golf and Country Club in Lakeland.  Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator bit George Ihle’s foot at a pond. The man was taken to the hospital. He did not lose his foot, FWC said. People who witnessed the attack were horrified. “There is a gator eating a man! I guess the gator pulled him. There’s a gator eating a man!” another 911 caller said. FWC said Ihle managed to get away from the gator and hide while he waited for help. While Ihle was rushed to the hospital, FWC caught the gator and found the man’s shoe inside its mouth. Ihle is expected to recover. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of him getting a hospital visit from the deputies who helped him that day. The gator that attacked Ihle will be euthanized.
  • Feds: Manafort lied to prosecutors, Cohen should get jail time
    Feds: Manafort lied to prosecutors, Cohen should get jail time
    In a trio of documents submitted to judges on Friday evening in New York and Washington, federal prosecutors accused President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort of lying repeatedly to investigators even after agreeing to cooperate in the Russia investigation, and suggested a four year prison term for the President’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, while acknowledging his extensive help in the Russia probe by the Special Counsel’s office. “Manafort told multiple discernible lies,” Special Counsel Robert Mueller told a judge, “these were not instances of memory lapses.” In a 10 page document, the Special Counsel also detailed how Manafort had been in contact with Trump Administration officials during 2018, even though he denied such contacts to investigators. “The evidence demonstrates that Manafort lied about his contacts,” the Special Counsel wrote, saying that Manafort had used texts, third parties, and other electronic communications for such contacts as recently as May 26, 2018. There were no details offered on what Manafort was discussing in those communications, or the identities of the Administration officials. For those critics of the President who were looking for a blizzard of new information about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and any ties to the Trump campaign, the Special Counsel did not deliver, as part of the Manafort document was redacted, and other evidence was not publicly detailed. “If the defendant contends the government has not acted in good faith, the government is available to prove the false statements at a hearing,” Mueller’s team wrote. In between blacked out portions of the court filing on Manafort were phrases like this: + “Manafort lied repeatedly about…” + “Manafort provided different explanations…” + “Manafort first denied that he had…” + “Manafort then acknowledged…” + “After being told of such evidence, Manafort conceded…” Evidence to support the claim that Manafort made multiple false statements was filed under seal, to keep it secret. Meanwhile, the government’s submissions on Michael Cohen offered dueling legal portraits of the President’s former personal lawyer, who has flipped on Mr. Trump. Documents from federal prosecutors in New York and the Special Counsel’s office in Washington portrayed Cohen as someone who intentionally lied to deflect from investigations of the President, but who also is now cooperating with the feds on possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. “The defendant’s crime was serious, both in terms of the underlying conduct and its effect on multiple government investigations,” the office of Special Counsel argued, going over Cohen’s lies to Congress and investigators about the extent of contacts during the 2016 campaign between the Trump Organization and Russians. But as prosecutors from the Southern District of New York asked for a jail term around four years for Cohen, they made clear that while Cohen may be helping Mueller right now, he was not providing the same type of cooperation on investigations in Manhattan. “Cohen’s efforts,” the SDNY wrote “fell well short of cooperation, as that term is properly used in this District.” But Mueller’s office made clear that along with providing information on how women – who claimed they had an affair with President Trump were paid to keep silent – that Cohen has also provided insights into the Russia investigation. One item which kept popping up in the Cohen documents was the actions of “Individual-1,” which is the legal moniker for the President of the United States. The documents described how Cohen acted in concert, and at the direction of “Individual-1” in paying off two women before the 2016 election; they also described how Cohen lied to Congress in order to keep investigators from finding out that contacts between the Trump Organization and Russians about a major business project in Moscow had gone on deep into the 2016 campaign. “The defendant’s crime was serious,” the Special Counsel reported. “The defendant’s lies to Congress were deliberate and premeditated.” If there was any doubt about the identity of “Individual-1,” the feds spelled it out. “On approximately June 16, 2015, Individual-1, for whom Cohen worked at the time, began an ultimately successful campaign for President of the United States,” the document stated blandly. Back at the White House, the President had moved away from a tweet storm of attacks on Mueller from earlier in the day, as he wrapped things up with one quick thought. “Totally clears the President,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Thank you!” Critics of the President disagreed. “The United States Department of Justice filing today with the court leads to the unmistakable conclusion that President of the United States has committed felonies,” said Walter Dellinger, a former top Justice Department official during the Clinton Administration. “This will mark the beginning of the end.” “In trouble: Individual-1,” tweeted law professor Orin Kerr. “Also in trouble: John Barron,” Kerr added, using the fake name employed for years by Trump with reporters when he would cast himself as his own spokesman in phone conversations with journalists.
  • Parents outraged over suspension of coach accused of making child stand in rain
    Parents outraged over suspension of coach accused of making child stand in rain
    Parents are rallying behind a teacher they say is being targeted by the DeKalb County School District.  'We are hoping that we can get him back in the classroom,' said Charles Hankla.  Hankla is a former student and now a parent of a child in Dr. James O’Donnell's P.E. class at Henderson Mill Elementary School. He told us his daughter was in class last month when 10-year-old Joe Austin accused O’Donnell of making him stand out in the rain with no jacket as a form of punishment after he did a dance move on the floor.  'The original accusation of Dr. OD making him stand out in the rain is not really what my daughter observed,' said Hankla.  Austin’s mother reached out to Channel 2 Action News after the incident and we spoke with both her and her son.  TRENDING STORIES: Winter Storm Warning: Some areas in northeast Georgia could see 1-2 inches of snow High schoolers: Teen accused of trying to scam millions from Georgia employed us Leaked confession reveals motive behind Tara Grinstead's murder, GBI says 'It was 41 degrees, it was pouring rain,' said parent Tara Gilmore.  Austin added, 'Everybody saw me like soaked.'         Hankla said his daughter told him Austin refused to stop what she said was 'spinning around on the floor' and was soaked because he didn't stay by the door under the awning as O'Donnell told him to.  'The student apparently disappeared and ran around in the rain and came back,' said Hankla.  The DeKalb County School District told us O’Donnell is on paid administrative leave.  They sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:  The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is committed to behaviors that provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students. The district does not discuss personnel matters and cannot speak directly to your questions about the individual you noted. However, the occurrence is being investigated and DCSD will take appropriate action based on its findings. Hankla said removing O'Donnell from the classroom is premature.  'This was an accusation only by one parent, I would have expected a more through examination,' he said.   On Saturday, there will be a boot camp to support O'Donnell and his love of fitness and teaching children.  There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for his living expenses and legal aid: 
Jamie Dupree

