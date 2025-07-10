Twins keep sore Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Twins held All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton out of the starting lineup on Thursday because of a bruised left hand that is not expected to affect his availability for long.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game against the Chicago Cubs that Buxton could be available as a substitute — possibly as a pinch-hitter — depending on how the hand was feeling.

Buxton was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday and stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed before his next at-bat. The pitch hit at least part of the protective pad Buxton wears on his hand. X-rays showed no breaks.

“Nothing’s really gotten worse from yesterday, but he’s definitely sore and for the same reasons he came out of the game yesterday, he’s not going to be starting the game today,” Baldelli said. “I think he’s going to be fine and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back out there soon."

Buxton was selected for his second All-Star Game and also chosen as a first-time entrant in the Home Run Derby, but his participation in those events next week in his home state of Georgia did not appear to be in jeopardy.

“We’re just going to be seeing how he is today and tomorrow and see what he’s capable of,” Baldelli said. “The next couple of days will basically give us that answer.”

The 31-year-old Buxton has 20 home runs through 75 games this year, tied for sixth in the American League. He's also third in the AL in runs and slugging percentage, sixth in OPS and seventh in stolen bases.

