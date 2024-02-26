Twins acquire outfielder Manny Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Kiké Hernández

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash on Monday from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller.

In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández.

The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.

Margot made his major league debut with San Diego in 2016 and was the primary center fielder for the Padres from 2017-19, before being traded to the Rays. In 788 major league games, Margot has batted .255 with a .694 OPS, 52 home runs and 91 stolen bases.

Margot has a $10 million salary this season as part of $19 million, two-year contract he signed with the Rays, a deal that includes a $12 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. If the buyout is not exercised, the Rays must pay the Dodgers an additional $2 million as part of the Glasnow trade.

Margot will essentially replace Michael A. Taylor, who became a free agent after hitting a career-high 21 homers and playing 126 games in center field last season while star Byron Buxton was limited to designated hitter duty due to knee trouble. Buxton is healthy again and on track to be the regular center fielder, with Matt Wallner in left field and Max Kepler in right field, but multi-position player Willi Castro was the only other sure bet for the opening day roster with reliable outfield experience.

The 20-year-old Doncon played last season for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He was signed out of the Dominican Republic.

Miller was the 36th overall pick by the Twins in the 2021 amateur draft. The 21-year-old finished last season with Class A Cedar Rapids.

Hernández hit .237 with 11 home runs and 61 RBIs in 140 games with the Red Sox and Los Angeles in 2023 while playing all four infield and all three outfield positions. The 33-year-old was reacquired by the Dodgers from Boston on July 25 and became a free agent after the World Series.

Hernández has played in 10 major league seasons, including parts of seven with the Dodgers.

