The Dolphins are releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, resulting in a $99 million dead cap hit

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa and starting over at quarterback.

Tagovailoa — the team's primary starter for the last 5 1/2 seasons — will be released, the Dolphins said Monday, a move that comes less than two years after he signed a $212 million extension with the club.

It will result in a $99 million dead cap hit, the largest in NFL history, yet the Dolphins evidently saw that as the best path forward.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in remarks released through the team.

The league year starts Wednesday afternoon. If the move is designated as a post-June 1 release, the $99 million is split over two years, with about two-thirds on this year's cap and the remaining third in 2027.

“As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is," Sullivan said. “On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.”

Tagovailoa went 44-32 as Miami's starter, dealt with concussions on multiple occasions and at times was a lightning rod for critics. Over the last five seasons — not counting his first year when he wasn't the full-time starter yet — Tagovailoa completed 68.6% of his passes, second only to Joe Burrow over that span, while ranking 11th leaguewide in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

At times, it was good. In the end, it just wasn't always good enough. Tagovailoa reacted to Monday's announcement on social media, thanking the Dolphins “for six unbelievable years.”

“From the moment I arrived, you believed in me, supported me, and embraced my family as your own,” Tagovailoa wrote. “I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my kids to this world. ... Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

He also expressed disappointment that he couldn’t deliver that long-awaited playoff breakthrough for the team and its fans.

“I also carry deep regret that I couldn’t get the job done and bring a championship home to this city,” Tagovailoa said. “Miami deserves that, and I’ll always wish I could have delivered it for you.”

It's the latest, and certainly one of the most significant, moves in this offseason of rebuilding and change for the Dolphins.

Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are both new, and big names like receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb aren't being brought back.

Another move came Monday when the Dolphins agreed to trade safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets for a seventh-round pick, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the move.

The biggest question left was the one at quarterback, and if Tagovailoa would get another shot.

It was finally answered Monday, though there were strong hints long before now.

A trade or release had been somewhat expected after Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall in 2020, was benched by former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel toward the end of last season because of poor play. Tagovailoa at the time said he wasn't happy with the decision and wasn't sure what his future with the team would look like.

Tagovailoa was demoted for rookie Quinn Ewers with three games remaining last season, a clear signal that that his six-year run with the Dolphins might be coming to an end. Tagovailoa, who turned 28 earlier this month, led the league in passing yards in 2023 with a career-best 29 passing touchdowns, but he never quite replicated that form.

He threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season.

“I would say the biggest thing, and it’s being honest with myself as well, had been my performance,” Tagovailoa said after being benched. “I haven’t been performing up to the level and the capabilities that I have in the past.”

The dead cap hit tops the previous record of $85 million that the Denver Broncos took for releasing Russell Wilson in 2024.

The next quarterback for the Dolphins figures to become the franchise's 28th different starter since Dan Marino's final season in 1999. Tagovailoa made 76 starts with Miami, second-most in that span behind Ryan Tannehill's 88.

Tagovailoa was drafted by the Dolphins to be their franchise quarterback after winning a national championship during a successful college career at Alabama.

But the quarterback struggled on the field his first two seasons under former Miami coach Brian Flores and was benched several times as a rookie, resulting in a constant cycle of rumors on whether the Dolphins — who have the NFL's longest playoff win drought, at a quarter-century and counting — would stick with Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins fired Flores and replaced him with McDaniel for the 2022 season, and McDaniel developed and outwardly supported Tagovailoa during the coach's four years in Miami.

But with McDaniel gone, and a new regime in, the time was evidently right for Miami to start over at quarterback yet again.

“As I prepare for the next chapter, I move forward with gratitude, faith, and memories I’ll cherish for a lifetime,” Tagovailoa wrote. “South Florida will always hold a special place in my heart.”

