Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could return this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals after medical experts cleared him to return to practice following his latest concussion.

Tagovailoa will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, and if that goes well, the plan is for him to start at home on Sunday for the Dolphins (2-4).

“Following the directive and opinion of medical experts, the reason why he’s coming back now is because the medical experts have deemed it safe for him to return," McDaniel said. "I don’t mess with timelines or try to overcook the forecast. You lean on experts for matters of the career, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Tagovailoa got hurt in a Week 2 game against Buffalo when he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL, having been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffering another scary hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.

“I think he has a better understanding of his responsibility to the whole organization at this point,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins have played three different quarterbacks in his place.

Skylar Thompson replaced him against Buffalo and started Week 3 before injuring his ribs. Tyler Huntley went 1-1 as a starter before getting hurt on Sunday in the third quarter against Indianapolis. Tim Boyle finished the game.

