Truex welcomes another shot at the Daytona 500, this one in the No. 56 his late father drove

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — When Martin Truex Jr. started discussing a deal to compete in the Daytona 500, he had a unique request: Could he drive the No. 56?

It was a resounding yes from Tricon Garage, and the decision has become even more special for Truex in the weeks since.

A day after Truex formally announced his entry into "The Great American Race," his father died unexpectantly at age 66. Truex Sr. drove the No. 56 for much of his racing career, which included 15 starts in the second-tier Xfinity Series and 135 starts in the ARCA Series in the 1990s.

“It probably means more. It probably hits home more with me of just what it means to us and our family,” said Truex Jr., who drove the No. 56 for four seasons (2010-13) at Michael Waltrip Racing. “A lot of people are going to be excited to see it out there.”

It might be most emotional for the Truex family, specifically Martin and younger brother Ryan.

“Everything I’ve ever learned was from him,” Martin said. “He was my hero growing up and still is. He made a lot of things happen for me. Taught me a lot of things with racing and really the opportunity to get here and what I’ve accomplished is all because of him and his sacrifices. Hopefully we’ll go win this thing for him on Sunday.”

It would be the ultimate tribute. And no one should count Truex out even though he’s winless in 39 starts at Daytona International Speedway. Truex has the longest active losing streak in the Daytona 500, having failed to win in 20 starts.

But he came close in 2016, coming up inches short of Denny Hamlin in the closest finish in the history of “The Great American Race.”

Truex hasn’t been nearly as close since, although he has finished in the top 15 in each of the last three years. Those came while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2017 Cup Series champion retired from full-time racing at the end of last season but chose to do a one-off event with Tricon in hopes of finally winning the 500. They still have an alliance with JGR.

“In the grand scheme of things, this is probably the easiest one to do as far as being a driver in a series,” Truex said. “You couldn’t do a one-off and go to Richmond or Dover or somewhere and expect to have a chance to win, honestly. It’s just not really feasible. …

“Speedway racing is the best opportunity to come out and have a true shot at winning. That’s why guys do it. That’s why I wanted to do it and especially because it’s the Daytona 500. It’s such a big race. It’s such a big deal.”

It could be Truex’s final chance. And what a feat it would be to win the Daytona 500 in his 21st try a month after his dad’s death and driving a car number that evokes memories for his family.

“We have as good a shot to win as anyone to win," Truex said. “If you’re in it, you can win it. I’ve always said that. One of these days I’m going to be right about it.”

