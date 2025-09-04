Travis Kelce on what's changed since his engagement to Taylor Swift: 'I got one more ring'

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end and three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce made teammate Patrick Mahomes and reporters laugh on Thursday when asked what has changed in his life since announcing his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift last week.

“I got one more ring for it,” Kelce said at a news conference in Sao Paulo ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “Life has been fun.”

“I love when the lights are bright,” Kelce added, without mentioning whether Swift is going to make an appearance at NeoQuimica Arena for the game.

Neither the NFL nor Corinthians, the soccer club that owns the stadium, confirmed the superstar will be in attendance. Several Brazilian media outlets have reported that local TV stations are preparing for that possibility.

Kelce said he is already used to having “a lot more eyes” on what he does because of his fiancee and said he now understands what it is to “live life on a high.”

Earlier, coach Andy Reid said the off-the-field attention hasn't changed Kelce as player, and praised the veteran tight end's efforts during the offseason.

Kelce and Swift were seen in public for the first time since announcing their engagement last week when they attended a college football game between Nebraska and Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. The 35-year-old played for the Bearcats.

Kelce added that he was enthusiastic about playing an international game, despite the 12-hour flight to Sao Paulo.

“We are trying to take this game worldwide,” he said. “We have a good following here. That matters too.”

