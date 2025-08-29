Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend Nebraska-Cincinnati game after engagement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen in public for the first time since announcing their engagement this week when the Chiefs tight end and Grammy-winning singer attended the Nebraska-Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Kelce, who played football for the Bearcats, spent plenty of time on the field during warm-ups in a red-and-white striped sweater before retreating to a suite for the game. He was joined there by Swift and several others shortly before kickoff.

In a five-photo joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, Kelce and Swift revealed their engagement after a courtship that lasted for about two years. The Chiefs did not make Kelce available to reporters this week, and Swift publicist Tree Paine only confirmed that the engagement ring was an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck.

The Chiefs are preparing to play their season-opener against the Chargers next Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

One of Kelce's best friends, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also was on hand for the game, perhaps to take in the sight of another No. 15 wearing red and white. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has been compared to the three-time Super Bowl MVP ever since taking over in Lincoln, not only because they look similar but because they also were the same jersey.

Others on hand included Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center who now works in TV and co-hosts the popular “New Heights” podcast with Travis, and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. All of them attended Cincinnati.

There were no doubt plenty of supporters for the Huskers, though. Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt's son, Dawson, is a linebacker for Nebraska, while defensive line coach Terry Bradden helped Kansas City to reach five Super Bowls.

