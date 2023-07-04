Torres' 2-run homer and dash from first leads Yankees over Orioles 8-4

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Tuesday.

Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. Frazier went deep after a catchable fly by Jordan Westburg that left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera broke in on and played into a double.

With the score 3-3 in the fifth, Torres walked and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch to Stanton, who singled up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign and slid headfirst across the plate.

Jose Trevino added an opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Nick Vespi. Harrison Bader followed a two-run double against Bryan Baker, a day after Bader’s tiebreaking, three-run homer lifted New York to a 6-3 win in the series opener.

Torres hit his 13th homer in the first off Kyle Gibson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly boosted the Yankees’ lead to 3-0.

In a game delayed by rain 38 minutes at the start, Schmidt (4-6) won consecutive starts for the first time this year. He allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Ron Marinaccio relieved after Adley Rutschman’s leadoff single in the sixth and walked a pair of batters before retiring Westburg on a popup that left the bases loaded.

Gibson threw a season-high 104 pitches, giving up four runs, three hits and four walks in six innings.

TOP OF THE ORDER

Anthony Rizzo led off for the first time this year and went 0 for 4. He walked ahead of Torres' homer and hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth that gave the Yankees an 8-3 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: C James McCann was activated from the 10-day IL after recovering from a sprained left ankle that had sidelined him since June 17. LHP Cionel Pérez was placed on the 15-day IL because of left forearm soreness, a move retroactive to Monday, LHP Bruce Zimmerman was recalled from Norfolk and RHP Chris Vallimont was optioned to the Triple-A team.

Yankees: Bader was hit on the left wrist by a Gibson pitch in the fourth and remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04) starts Wednesday night. New York may recall RHP Randy Vásquez (1-1, 1.74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.