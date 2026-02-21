Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul takes 3rd-round lead at her home LPGA Thailand tournament

CHONBURI, Thailand — World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul birdied her final three holes Saturday for a 6-under 66 and a two-stroke lead going into the final round of her home LPGA Thailand tournament.

Thitikul made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th to break away from a four-way tie for the lead, then saw her eagle chip just slide past the hole on 18 before tapping in for a birdie.

Thitikul had a 54-hole total of 20-under 196 at the Siam Country Club Old Course.

“I try to keep everything on track,” said the seven-time LPGA Tour winner. “The driver has been really good the past few days and that’s given me confidence. My irons have been better than I expected, and I’ve been rolling the putts well these past three days.”

In second place was Hyo Joo Kim after a 65. Allisen Corpuz (67), second-round leader Somi Lee (72) and Chizzy Iwai (68) were tied for third, three strokes behind Thitikul.

"I’m in a position where I have to chase, but that allows me to be more aggressive,” Kim said. “I made a few mistakes today, so tomorrow I just want to attack and hopefully finish first.”

Lydia Ko shot 69 and was in sixth place, four strokes behind.

The tournament about 125 kilometers (75 miles) east of Bangkok is the first of three events in Asia in consecutive weeks, to be followed by those in Singapore and China in the so-called early Asian swing on the LPGA Tour.

Trailing by three strokes to start the third round, Thitikul was helped by Lee's three bogeys in four holes on the front nine.

On the par-5 first hole, both Thitikul, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday, and Lee had eagle putts, but Lee three-putted for par and Thitikul birdied to close the gap to two strokes. After another birdie on the second, Thitikul moved into a tie for the lead on the sixth hole then took the outright lead when Lee bogeyed the eighth hole.

The two were tied after 12 holes at 18-under after both making birdie on the par-3 hole, stretching their lead to three over the rest of the field.

Canadian Brooke Henderson had a 70 Saturday and was at 7-under, 13 strokes behind. Defending champion Angel Yin shot 69 and was at 3-under.

