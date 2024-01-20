Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3rd-round loss to Linda Noskova

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 third-round loss to 50th-ranked Linda Noskova.

Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.