Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3rd-round loss to Linda Noskova

By JOHN PYE

Australian Open Tennis Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her third round loss to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 third-round loss to 50th-ranked Linda Noskova.

Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time.

