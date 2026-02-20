Top-ranked Canada upset by Sweden in women's Olympic curling semifinals, Swiss beat US

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Canada's controversial men's team will have the curling power's last chance at Olympic gold at the Milan Cortina Games.

With Canada already shut out of the mixed team event medals, the country’s top-ranked women were upset by Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden in Friday’s semifinals.

Sweden, ranked No. 12, will face Switzerland for gold on Sunday.

Sweden, which has won the women’s competition three times since curling returned to the Olympic program in 1998, beat Canada 6-3.

Silvana Tirinzoni’s Switzerland beat the United States 7-4 and will be aiming for their first women’s gold at the Olympics.

The Swiss took silver behind Canada at the last two world championships after four straight golds in the biggest curling competition outside of the Olympics.

Canada will play the U.S. for bronze on Saturday.

In the men’s competition, Canada faces Britain for gold on Saturday, while Norway was playing Switzerland for bronze later.

The Canadian men were the subject of a controversy that got attention far beyond the ice when several players were accused of double-touching the rock, a rules violation.

