Sports

Top draft pick Travis Bazzana hits grand slam in High-A for first professional home run

Padres Guardians Baseball Cleveland Guardians first-round draft pick Travis Bazzana, of Australia, speaks at a news conference before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cleveland, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long/AP)

EASTLAKE, Ohio — (AP) — Travis Bazzana, the top pick in this month's amateur draft, hit a grand slam for his first professional home run Wednesday night in High-A Lake County's 17-5 rout of Beloit in the Midwest League.

The 21-year-old Australian, selected by Cleveland on July 14, homered on a drive to right-center in the fifth inning against left-hander Caleb Wurster, a 25-year-old left-hander on the Miami Marlins farm team.

Batting leadoff, Bazzana also singled, walked twice and scored three runs in the completion of a game suspended because of wet grounds Tuesday night with the score 0-0 and no outs in the top of the second.

He signed for an $8.95 million on July 19 after playing at Oregon State. Bazzana hit an RBI grounder Friday in his professional debut against Great Lakes. He went 2 for 4 with a double on Sunday.

Bazzana is hitting .364 with a home, five RBIs, five runs and a stolen base in three games. He did not play in Wednesday's scheduled game.

Baltimore's Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 amateur draft, hit a fifth-inning grand slam for his first major league home run in the Baltimore Orioles' 10-4 win over Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. Holliday, a son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, made his major league debut on April 10. He went 2 for 34 with 18 strikeouts, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on April 26 and recalled Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!