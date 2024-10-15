Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL owners

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders was approved by NFL team owners on Tuesday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, takes approximately 5% control of the Raiders. Brady needed to receive 24 of 32 votes, which happened at the league’s annual fall meetings.

The three-time NFL MVP had a 5-1 record against the Raiders, including a 4-1 record against the Oakland Raiders while he was with the New England Patriots.

Against the Raiders, Brady also averaged 66.8 completion percentage with 274.5 yards and two touchdown passes per game. He has scored 12 touchdowns and only one interception against the Raiders. The lone interception came in the infamous “Snow Bowl game” in 2001 when the Raiders complained that Brady fumbled in the closing seconds.

The ruling of a fumble was reversed after NFL officials cited “the Tuck Rule,” which was a rule in 2001. The Patriots ended up winning that divisional round game in overtime 16-13, and later won Super Bowl 36 against the St. Louis Rams.

The Raiders made it back to the Super Bowl after the 2002 season, but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who is the greatest quarterback of all time, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 years with the New England Patriots. He retired in 2023.

Brady has multiple accolades and unbreakable NFL records including the most Super Bowl wins (7), most total wins (286), most playoff wins (35), most Super Bowl MVPs (5), most total passing yards including the regular season and playoffs (102,614), and most touchdowns (738) in NFL history.

Brady’s group, which includes Knighthead Capital co-founder Tom Wagner, agreed to buy about a 10 percent stake in the Raiders in May of 2023. It took owners 17 months to give their approval over concerns Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.

Brady’s new job as a broadcaster with Fox also was an issue because it could represent a conflict of interest. He reportedly isn’t allowed to sit in on production meetings or attend practices in preparation for his broadcasts.