Timberwolves hand the Thunder their 3rd loss, 112-107, after Edwards takes over down the stretch

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards returned from a three-game injury absence with 26 points and 12 rebounds, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds left to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 on Friday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points and seven assists for the Thunder (25-3), who lost for the second time in three games after starting 24-1 on the heels of their NBA championship last season.

Julius Randle had 19 points on just 3-for-15 shooting, but his missed free throw after a make with 53 seconds remaining allowed the Wolves to keep the ball down by two and set up Edwards for his clutch shot.

Edwards, who's been managing soreness in his right foot, then grabbed a defensive rebound to set up two free throws by Randle and stole the ball from Gilgeous-Alexander on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.

Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid each scored 15 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 rebounds for the Wolves (18-10), who lost in five games to the Thunder in the Western Conference finals last spring.

With the beginning of the holiday break, a national broadcast and the defending champion Thunder in town, the atmosphere at Target Center was especially revved up — and so was Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. He was ejected midway through the first quarter after some non-calls he argued were fouls on the Thunder, restrained by his assistants and team security as he continued his vehement complaints at the officiating crew.

The first half was a particularly rough time for both rims, with the Wolves shooting 34% from the floor and the Thunder at just 39%. Even free throws were a game-long problem for the Wolves, making just 33 of a season-high 47 attempts.

