Tigers and rookie Kevin McGonigle agree to an $150 million, 8-year contract starting in 2027

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle became the latest young player to get a big money deal, agreeing Wednesday to a $150 million, eight-year contract that starts in 2027.

A 21-year-old infielder, McGonigle had four hits in his major league debut on March 26 and entered Wednesday hitting .311 with one homer, eight RBIs and a .417 on-base percentage in 17 games.

McGonigle became the fourth top prospect to get a big-money deal since late March following a $140 million, nine-year contract for 19-year-old Pittsburgh shortstop Konnor Griffin, a $95 million, eight-year agreement for 20-year-old Seattle shortstop Colt Emerson and a $50.75 million, eight-year pact for 21-year-old Milwaukee shortstop Cooper Pratt.

McGonigle has a one-year contact for 2026 paying the $780,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $127,100 while in the minors.

His new deal calls for a $14 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million next year, $7 million in 2028, $16 million in 2029, $21 million in 2030, $22 million in 2031 and $23 million each in 2032, 2033 and 2034.

Escalators could increase his salaries to $25 million in 2032, $26 million in 2033 and $28 million in 2034. He would get a $5 million assignment bonus each time he is traded.

His deal covers the first three seasons after he would have been eligible for free agency.

McGonigle was selected by the Tigers3 37th overall in the 2023 amateur draft out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

He has reached base in 13 consecutive starts and 15 of 16 games. He is one of only 10 players in the major leagues with more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight) among players with at least 11 walks.

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