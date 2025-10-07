Sports

Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 delayed by rain

ALDS Mariners Tigers Baseball Fans sit in the stands as drizzle falls while waiting for the start of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

DETROIT — Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has been delayed by rain.

Detroit was set to host Seattle with a late-afternoon start Tuesday, but the infield was covered within an hour of the scheduled first pitch. Forecasts called for steady rain through the early evening and a chance of showers through 8 or 9 p.m.

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

