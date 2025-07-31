Tigers bolster bullpen at trade deadline, acquiring Finnegan from Nats and Sewald from Guardians

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are making moves, hoping to increase their chances of winning a World Series for the first time in more than four decades.

Detroit acquired Kyle Finnegan from Washington for two prospects, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press just hours before the trade deadline on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade wasn't announced.

The 33-year-old Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024, but his velocity has been down this season. He has 20 saves with a 4.38 ERA in 2025.

Detroit added Paul Sewald earlier in the day, giving the rebuilding Cleveland Guardians cash for the right-handed reliever.

The AL Central-leading Tigers won their fourth straight game with newly acquired starting pitcher Chris Paddack on Wednesday, two days after he was added in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit has nearly a double-digit game lead in the division and is vying with Toronto and Houston for the best record in the league.

The Tigers, trying to take advantage of ace Tarik Skubal and a balanced lineup, are aiming for their first World Series title since 1984. Detroit earned a spot in the playoffs last year for the first time in the decade after a late-season surge.

In the trade for Finnegan, the Tigers sent minor league pitchers Josh Randall and R.J. Sales, Detroit’s third and 10th round draft picks from 2024, respectively, to Washington.

The 35-year-old Sewald is eligible to return from the injured list on Sunday after being shut down with a strained right shoulder, but he isn't expected to pitch until September. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 18 games this season, averaging more than one strikeout each inning.

Detroit opens a three-game series Friday night at Philadelphia.

