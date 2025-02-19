Sports

Tiger Woods has his 'most embarrassing moment' by not knowing the yardage in a TGL match

Indoor Golf Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club waves to fans as he is introduced at the start of a match of the TMRW Golf League (TGL) against Boston Common Golf, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Tiger Woods had 199 yards to the hole. His Jupiter Links teammates realized too late that something was dreadfully wrong Tuesday night in a TGL indoor match.

Woods asked to confirm the yardage and heard 99 — caddies often drop the first number when it's obvious. But it apparently wasn't obvious to Woods.

He hit wedge, a perfectly good shot that traveled 100 yards.

“I heard 99 yards, so I went out there and hit it,” the 15-time major champion said after losing the 13th hole against Cameron Young of New York Golf Club.

"One of the most embarrassing moment in my golfing career just happened," Woods said on the ESPN telecast, laughing among the disbelief. "I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

His Jupiter Links teammates, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, dropped to the floor laughing.

New York never trailed in a 10-3 victory.

