Thomas Müller and Lionel Messi set for showdown in MLS Cup final between Vancouver and Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Thomas Müller knows exactly what it is like to face Lionel Messi with a trophy at stake.

And he knows what it takes to win in those moments, too.

The 2025 MLS Cup final — Messi and Inter Miami vs. Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps — is going to draw a few comparisons from a personnel standpoint to the 2014 World Cup final and 2010 World Cup quarterfinal matches between Argentina and Germany.

Germany, with Müller, won both times. Messi played in those matches for Argentina, as did Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano. They'll all meet again on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, with Müller surely knowing that facing Messi doesn't automatically mean a loss.

"It's not about Messi against Thomas Müller," he told reporters after Vancouver's 3-1 win over San Diego in the Western Conference final on Saturday night. "It's Miami against the Whitecaps."

Then he added, “Maybe they rely a little bit more on him than we do on me, because we are such a good group.”

What Messi thinks of the matchup — he's gone head to head with Müller 10 times in various competitions, and his side has won only three of those — is a bit of mystery and likely may stay that way. Inter Miami rarely makes Messi available for interviews.

This much, however, is known: Messi came to Inter Miami midway through 2023 with the goal of winning an MLS Cup, something that seemed far-fetched at the time considering when he joined the club it was at the bottom of the league. A win on Saturday would fulfill his quest and would cap a season when Messi also won MLS' Golden Boot as the top scorer — plus, more than likely, a second consecutive league MVP award.

"Even though he's the best in history ... it's unfair to believe that he's going to win every game," Mascherano said after Inter Miami's 5-1 romp past New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. "Everybody has raised their level."

The MLS final comes as part of a huge week for soccer in North America.

The FIFA World Cup draw for next year's men's tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico is on Friday in Washington along with the initial awarding of that organization's peace prize that many expect the group to award to President Donald Trump. ("On the 5th of December, you will see," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said a few weeks ago when asked if Trump would win the award.) MLS, if past form holds, seems likely to announce its MVP award winner this week. And college soccer is nearing its championship rounds; the men's Division I quarterfinals are this coming weekend along with the start of the women's Division I College Cup.

It's not like either Messi or Müller needs a win on Saturday to complete some sort of validation. Their resumes and legacies were secured long ago: Both are World Cup winners, both are Champions League winners, both are Club World Cup winners.

But like Messi, Müller came to MLS — he joined Vancouver four months ago — seeking a title in that league to add to the list. The chance has arrived.

“I enjoy watching him," Müller said in an on-field interview for Apple TV following Vancouver's win Saturday night. “I have the feeling Miami's a very strong team. We saw them beating New York in quite a really strong manner. It's a big final. I wished for this final. And here we go. I think it's great for everyone.”

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.