Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Nationals downed the Braves 7-2 Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The game was the major league debut of Braves’ starter Spencer Schwellenbach who allowed five hits and three runs in five innings.

Washington lefty MacKenzie Gore struck out ten over 5 1/3 innings to pick up his fourth win of the year.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group