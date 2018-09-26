Listen Live
Is the AP Top 25 poll bad for college football?

Updated:

Is The Associated Press poll bad for college football?

Joel Klatt, lead game analyst for Fox Sports, thinks so. Klatt joins AP's Ralph Russo on the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast to discuss to pros and cons of the Top 25. Klatt believes it is fraught with confirmation bias and uninformed voting, and it could negatively influence everything from playoff selections to the hiring and firing of coaches.

Russo says the poll is far from perfect, but it serves as a link between the past and present in college football.

Also, also preview of week five's huge top-10 matchups of No 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State and No. 7 Stanford visiting No. 8 Notre Dame. Plus, the challenges of making an in-season quarterback change.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  • Trump says he prefer not to fire deputy attorney general
    Trump says he prefer not to fire deputy attorney general
    President Donald Trump's meeting with the deputy attorney general may or may not happen as originally planned, but Trump says he'd prefer not to fire Rod Rosenstein regardless. Rosenstein landed in hot water after remarks first attributed to him in a New York Times report, including that he had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump and using the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Rosenstein has disputed that. Rosenstein was called to the White House earlier this week, but a decision on his fate was put off until Trump's return from the United Nations. Trump said Wednesday in New York that the planned meeting Thursday might be delayed because it would come the same day as the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
  • More US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
    More US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
    From Ford to Walmart to Procter & Gamble, a growing number of iconic American companies are warning that President Donald Trump's tariffs on U.S. imports are raising their costs and prices. Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, the second-largest U.S.-based automaker, said Wednesday that Trump's taxes on imported steel and aluminum are costing Ford $1 billion and threatening to ignite price increases across the auto industry. Likewise, Walmart, America's largest retailer, has told the administration that Trump's latest round of taxes — on $200 billion of Chinese imports — could increase prices for its shoppers. Walmart specifically mentioned items ranging from car seats, cribs and backpacks to hats, pet products and bicycles. Procter & Gamble, the consumer products giant, has warned of both potential price increases and job losses as a result of the tariffs. In the meantime, drinking Coca-Cola is costing more because of Trump's tariffs. Macy's, too, has warned of likely price increases. So has Gap. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took on the issue at a news conference after the Fed announced its latest interest rate hike. Asked about the Trump tariffs forcing up prices for America's consumers, Powell agreed that Fed officials are hearing from businesses about forthcoming higher costs. 'You don't see it yet,' the chairman said, referring to the data the Fed studies. But, Powell acknowledged, 'the tariffs might provide a basis for companies to raise prices in a world where they've been very reluctant to and unable to raise prices.' At his own news conference Wednesday in New York, Trump rejected any notion that his tariffs posed an economic risk, echoing assertions by his administration that consumers would barely notice the new taxes. 'It's had no impact ... on our economy,' the president said after meetings with foreign leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. Hackett, in a television interview Wednesday, revealed the $1 billion estimate that he said Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are costing Ford. He said the figure is a year-over-year increase from March through 2019. Ford buys most of its metals from U.S. producers, which have raised prices this year as a result of the tariffs on foreign competitors, the company has said. Other automakers that produce vehicles in the U.S. are experiencing the same price increases, said IHS Markit Senior Analyst Peter Nagle. While they may be absorbing the increased costs at present, eventually they'll have to pass at least some of the costs on to customers, he said. 'They're maintaining pricing discipline now just because the consumer can't support those higher prices,' Nagle said. But if the tariffs stay in place for the remainder of Trump's term, 'obviously some of those costs would have to start being passed along to the consumer here.' Ford wouldn't comment specifically on price increases but said it will 'continue to make the necessary decisions to remain competitive.' The Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum from some countries, including China, in March. It added Canada, Mexico and the European Union in June. The administration justified the tariffs by calling foreign steel and aluminum a threat to U.S. national security. Ahead of the tariffs, U.S. metals producers raised prices as companies tried to buy before the tariffs went into effect, Nagle said. He said steel prices are up 25 percent since the tariffs began, and he expects that to rise to near 30 percent next year. Automakers would either raise sticker prices or cut discounts on new cars, trucks and SUVs, Nagle said. The administration also is studying 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles, also based on national security concerns. Those tariffs would raise prices, slow auto sales and could cut U.S. economic growth in half by 2020, Nagle said. Other countries also are likely to retaliate on imports from the U.S. 'You can't have a trade war without automotive,' he said. ____ Boak contributed from Washington. AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman also contributed from Washington.
  • Video of 10-year-old getting tattoo catches eye of police, prosecutors
    Video of 10-year-old getting tattoo catches eye of police, prosecutors
    More than 14,000 people have shared a Facebook video of a 10-year-old in Bellefontaine, Ohio, getting a permanent tattoo.  >> Read more trending news The police department has received calls all over the country from people who say they are upset about it. Wednesday, Bellefontaine Police Lt. Rick Herring said police got the first report on Monday and went to a local apartment complex to check on the family.  The boy told officers he wanted the tattoo, Herring said.  Police also said the tattoo artist is 16 and the boy's mom is recording the video of the procedure.  According to Ohio law, it is illegal to tattoo a child unless the parent gives consent.  But police say tattoos must be done in a safe and sanitary environment.  Logan County prosecutors are considering pursuing charges and Logan County Children Services is involved as well.
  • Single mom says she's endured deplorable conditions at apartment for months
    Single mom says she's endured deplorable conditions at apartment for months
    Imagine if your family lived in an apartment with a leaking roof and mold and even part of the ceiling caving in. Channel 2 Action News reported on a family's apartment back in July, and the owner said he set aside one million dollars to make repairs to the entire complex. “It’s hard, it’s hard. I don’t know what they can do but I need a place immediately,' tenant Kimbra Hall said.  Hall is just as frustrated and angry as she was the first time we spoke to her in July. That’s when she called Channel 2 Action News to say she was being forced to live in deplorable conditions.    After our story, code enforcement officers inspected her unit and issued a citation to the owners. “They basically came in and bandaged the issue but it’s still leaking, there is still mold, we’re still having respiratory issues,' Hall explained.  On Wednesday, Hall invited us back inside to show us what she calls her landlord’s shoddy repairs to cover the gaping hole in her ceiling as well as mold that reappeared. TRENDING STORIES: Famous rapper arrested on 13 felony charges in Cobb County Fuel mix-up at gas station may have damaged up to 70 cars 'I just want my baby home': Mom pleads for help in search for her 6-year-old son It’s so bad, Hall said her children are constantly sick. “It’s just disgusting. They could have moved me to a different unit but they refused to,' Hall said. The single mother of four said she’s been complaining to the property manager at The Pines at Greenbriar since Sept. 7 and complained again Wednesday when a pipe burst in the unit. When we didn’t hear back from Crown Bay, the company that manages the complex, Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez confronted someone with the leasing office.  Moments later, a maintenance man arrived to survey Hall’s unit. The man said, 'No comment.'  Hall said without enough money to move, she’s forced to endure the conditions because, according to her, it’s slightly better than being homeless.
  • Firefighter training on dead patient in Bellingham now under state investigation
    Firefighter training on dead patient in Bellingham now under state investigation
    The Washington State Health Department is now investigating after firefighters in Bellingham, did an intubation procedure on a dead patient for their own training. >> Read more trending news An investigative report by the city found 11 employees attempted to intubate the body 15 times on the floor of a fire station. When a nursing home patient died in a Bellingham medic unit this summer, firefighters brought his body to a fire station when the hospital didn't accept it. According to a city investigation obtained by KIRO-TV, when the funeral home reported it would take 45 minutes to arrive for pickup, firefighters laid the body on the floor and began practicing endotracheal intubations. Eleven people intubated the man's body for training, making 15 attempts. The report concludes the training included not just paramedics, but an EMT as well as an office assistant and an accounting assistant, who later high-fived one another for participating. 'It was a terrible thing and that's why it's unacceptable,' said Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Newbold. The report concludes EMS Division Chief Mannix McDonnell authorized the office workers to join the training. Newbold said the two top-ranking employees involved resigned before he could fire them. Newbold said everyone involved received some kind of discipline, ranging from suspension without pay to letters in personnel files. 'The events that took place here are not something that's common,' Newbold said. The investigation did find a different practice that has gone on for 25 years where paramedics in Bellingham sometimes intubate deceased patients three or four times, a so-called 'tube check' for their license recertification. The report indicates the practice was recommended in certain circumstances by EMS Medical Program Director Dr. Marvin Wayne, who declined comment. KIRO-TV checked around and could not find any other EMS services that allow intubations on dead patients for training. King County officials said paramedics are required to do 12 intubations a year for their license, but they only do them on living patients. If a paramedic doesn't get to 12 intubations, they make arrangements to do them in a hospital on a patient who needs it. Newbold said the training policy in Bellingham is now under review, as is a discussion of where a body is taken when someone dies in a medic unit.
  • Hundreds scour park in the rain for missing North Carolina boy who vanished 5 days ago
    Hundreds scour park in the rain for missing North Carolina boy who vanished 5 days ago
    The desperate search for a 6-year-old North Carolina boy who vanished from a Gastonia park entered its fifth day Wednesday. >> Watch the news report here Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maddox Ritch. The boy was last seen Saturday at Rankin Lake Park with his father and a friend. Here are the latest updates: Update 11:00 p.m. EDT Sept. 26: Hundreds of people searched a North Carolina park in the rain for a fifth straight day, looking for the little boy who vanished last weekend without a trace. Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said there’s no timetable on how long the search for the missing 6-year-old will continue. Father Ian Ritch and a friend had the boy with them at a park in Gastonia last Saturday when Ritch said his son disappeared. Police said they are following up on nearly 250 leads. More than 60 new investigators and agents have been added to the search party, bringing the total to 330. 'We've really poured resources into this because we want to find Maddox. We want to find him today,” Helton said. Authorities are also searching a lake in the park and plan to drain part of it. Update 6:19 a.m. EDT Sept. 26: For the first time, we are hearing from 6-year-old Maddox Ritch's father Ian Ritch in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America.” Ian Ritch said he and a friend were with Maddox last Saturday at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia when Maddox decided to take off and got too far away from him.  'We were walking on a track around the lake. He just decided to take off from me and I let him go a little bit because he likes running so I didn't think nothing of it. He just got a little too far away from me before I could catch up to him,' Ian Ritch said.  Ian said he started to panic as soon as it got to the point where he could not see Maddox anymore.  'I'd love to let you see the difference between him running and you running 'cause he's pretty fast,' Ian Ritch said. It's hard, I'm so worried, and scared hoping that he's OK out there.' Ian Ritch said he wishes he could have handled the situation differently.  'I should've called him. I should've not let him get so far ahead of me before I started after him,' Ian Ritch said. 'It's been hard to sleep. I feel guilty because I can go into a house and lay down in a bed and my little boy might be out there in the woods sleeping on the ground. That's very upsetting.'  >> Watch a clip from the interview here Search crews patroled overnight on foot and on ATVs to continue the search for Maddox, authorities said in a news release Tuesday night.  Rankin Lake Park remains closed to the public.  Several tips were called into authorities after investigators held a news conference earlier in the day. Although the community is not allowed to help with search efforts at the park, several people gathered at a nearby parking lot Tuesday night to hold a vigil. “A lot of us are running off little sleep, no appetites, because it doesn't make sense,” resident Ashley Dolby said. About 30 people were there, who felt connected to the boy. “All we can do is pray,” resident Kara Smart said. “Keep hope alive and let police do their job.” Update 4:55 p.m. EDT Sept. 25:  Maddox Ritch’s mother, Carrie, is pleading for help, asking anyone who may have seen her son to come forward. 'Continue praying for him, because I just want my baby home,' she said, breaking down in tears during a news conference on Tuesday. 'Please, anything you can do.' The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the child. The little boy with special needs disappeared Saturday from a park in Gastonia. Officials said search crews on ATVS checked new areas around the park Tuesday, looking for any trace of the boy.  Gastonia police officers and troopers went door-to-door Tuesday morning at businesses along Highway 321 just a few blocks away from the park. They were trying to obtain security camera footage that could reveal what happened to the child. An employee at a local business said law enforcement has come to the shop six times since the boy went missing looking for video. “They’ve checked the dumpsters, we’ve seen them go from business to business, and they’ve just been in and out of our office,” Faith Gates said. Gates also said it’s comforting knowing that investigators are thoroughly searching for the the boy. Update 10:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 25: Officials said they're using recorded messages from Maddox's mother and father to play during the search, hoping he'll recognize their voices. Neighbors told WSOCTV that the terrain around the park has many deep holes and they were concerned that Maddox could have fallen in one. 'Pray to God that they find him alive,' resident Jerry Stewart said. He said there is a lot of wetland around the park, and that it would be easy for a child to step into a deep drop. 'If you get too close and you miss your step, you are going to go somewhere,' Stewart said. Update 10:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Officials said they've received 80 leads as of Monday afternoon, and they're looking into them all. 'No piece of information is too small,” Gastonia Police Chief Rob Helton said. “Something that you may think is insignificant can help us.' Later in the evening, local and federal authorities posted to social media outlets asking people to not spread rumors. 'The Gastonia Police Department and the FBI ask the public not to spread rumors on social media about the search for Maddox Ritch,' the post read.  >> On WSOCTV.com: Search for boy with special needs at Gastonia park ﻿Original report: Overnight, dozens of people continued to look for the child, and more than two dozen agencies are helping with the search and investigation. Police said Maddox was with his father and another adult, who officials have yet to identify, before he disappeared. Maddox is autistic and nonverbal but officials said there is a special team with the FBI that is highly trained and experienced in mysterious missing children's cases that are working to find him. 'We're going to explore all possibilities, including abduction, but we're also going to make sure we search every inch of land around here to make sure that he's not simply lost,' said FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan. Police said the boy’s family has been interviewed and they are cooperating with law enforcement. >> Read more trending news  On Sunday, search dogs roamed the area near Rankin Lake, where Maddox was last seen. Search boats also checked the lake with divers and sonar devices. Police are asking anyone who may have been at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday and saw Maddox, especially if they have pictures or videos, to call them. 'If you were at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday and saw Maddox or took video or photos of their outing at the park, call us,' Helton said. 'We know a lot of people were in the park and we have spoken to many of them, but we have not spoken to everyone. No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case.” Crews have been searching more than 1,400 acres and will continue Monday morning. Search and rescue crews have been patrolling areas of the park on foot and on ATVs. Maddox was last seen at the park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with “I’m the man” on the front. Maddox is 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. 'They were walking around the lake,” Gastonia spokeswoman Rachel Bagley said. “They got around to the back side of the lake. He started running, according to the parents, and when they started running after him, they lost sight of him, and no one has seen him ever since.' The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's helicopter was used Sunday night once the sun set, and used its infrared technology.  The city confirmed crews are reviewing surveillance video at the park, and crews worked through the night searching on foot and with dogs. Officials said hundreds of volunteer agencies have assisted in the search, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also helping. Gastonia police said additional search units from around the region have joined the search. They said hundreds of law enforcement, search and rescue teams, and state and federal authorities are now involved.  Officials said they are receiving assistance from the Gastonia Police, Gaston County Sheriff's Department, Gaston County Emergency Management, Gaston County Police, Gastonia and Gaston County Fire Departments, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Lincolnton Fire, Charlotte Fire, Stanley Rescue, Lincoln County Land Search team, Spartanburg County Search and Rescue and Search and Rescue Dog Assistance, and Central Carolina K-9 Search Team.  A spokesperson with the city said the park will be closed until further notice as crews continue their search. Police advise the public to stay away from the area surrounding the park as they continue their search in the nearby neighborhoods. Officials are also asking people who live near the park to search areas around their homes where a child might hide. “If you have a shed, barn, wooded area, go take a look and call us immediately if you find anything out of the ordinary,” Helton said. If you have any information regarding Maddox's whereabouts, police encourage you to call the new 24-hour tip line at 704-869-1075. “Every second counts when a child is missing,” Kaplan said. “Our focus is to find Maddox as quickly as possible and to bring him home.”
