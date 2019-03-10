Listen Live
The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win
Close

The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win

The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win
Photo Credit: 18
Kyle Busch (18) drives out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ISM Raceway, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win

Updated:
Photo Credit: 18

AVONDALE, Ariz. -  The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race near Phoenix (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Kyle Busch has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, tracking down Ryan Blaney over a long green-flag run and passing for the lead with 16 laps to go to complete a weekend sweep near Phoenix.

Busch drove to victory in the Xfinity race Saturday before stretching his fuel to the finish Sunday. The back-to-back wins gave him 199 in NASCAR's top three series, and he'll go for the 200 mark next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Busch has won three times in the desert, including the playoff race last fall.

Martin Truex Jr. also got around Blaney to finish second, and Blaney finished third after starting on the pole. Aric Almirola was fourth and Denny Hamlin was fifth.

___

2:20 p.m.

Kyle Busch led the field under caution to win the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, and now will aim for his 199th career win in its top three series.

Busch also won the Xfinity race near a day earlier.

Clint Bowyer was second in the stage, followed by Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

The yellow flag flew with three laps left in the stage when Alex Bowman had a tire problem that sent his No. 88 Chevrolet into the Turn 2 wall.

___

1:40 p.m.

Ryan Blaney has won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, leading the early laps from the pole before regaining the lead when Brad Keselowski caused a caution.

It was the second stage win of the season for Blaney, who is trying to give Team Penske its third straight victory in the series. Joey Logano won last week and Brad Keselowski two weeks ago.

Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Chase Elliott rallied to ninth by the end of the stage after getting slapped with a pass-through penalty by edging Blaney at the start-finish line at the beginning of the race.

___

12:45 p.m.

Ryan Blaney is trying to continue Roger Penske's dominance of the NASCAR Cup Series from the pole Sunday at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Chase Elliott is starting alongside him in the first row as his Hendrick Motorsports team tries to get on track this season, while Kyle Busch is going for the weekend sweep after his Xfinity win.

This is the first trial of the series' new package at a mile-long track. The additional 750 horsepower combined with more downforce has created more speed, but it has also made passing difficult and that could mean restarts are crucial.

Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson is among those starting midway through the field, while Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell are near the back after their qualifying fight Friday.

___

More AP IndyCar coverage: https://apnews.com/IndyCar

