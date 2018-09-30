Listen Live
cloudy-day
72°
H 81
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
72°
Overcast
H 81° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Overcast. H 81° L 67°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    77°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 81° L 67°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    78°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 81° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Sports
Tennessee State player has emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
Close

Tennessee State player has emergency surgery after head injury at college football game

Tennessee State player has emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
Photo Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie (6) helps to make a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee State player has emergency surgery after head injury at college football game

By: WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -  Hearts are heavy in Nashville, Tennessee, after a Georgia native suffered a head injury in the second quarter during the Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football game Saturday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news 

TSU Tigers middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who remains in critical condition, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

Players from Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University gathered at midfield when Saturday’s game was over to pray for the sophomore, according to the Tennessean. 

Abercombie transferred to TSU from Illinois, according to the TSU Tigers official website

Tennessee State Football released the following statement: 

He graduated from Westlake High School in Atlanta in 2016. Abercombie helped lead WHS to a 10-3 record in 2015 and earned the title of Defensive Player of the Year for Georgia Region 3 (AAAAAA).

– Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tennessee State player has emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
    Tennessee State player has emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
    Hearts are heavy in Nashville, Tennessee, after a Georgia native suffered a head injury in the second quarter during the Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football game Saturday afternoon. >> Read more trending news  TSU Tigers middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who remains in critical condition, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery. Players from Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University gathered at midfield when Saturday’s game was over to pray for the sophomore, according to the Tennessean.  Abercombie transferred to TSU from Illinois, according to the TSU Tigers official website.  Tennessee State Football released the following statement:  He graduated from Westlake High School in Atlanta in 2016. Abercombie helped lead WHS to a 10-3 record in 2015 and earned the title of Defensive Player of the Year for Georgia Region 3 (AAAAAA). – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • 'SNL' premiere: Kanye West wears water bottle suit, MAGA hat, gives political speech
    'SNL' premiere: Kanye West wears water bottle suit, MAGA hat, gives political speech
    Hours after announcing he was changing his name to 'Ye,' rapper Kanye West made headlines again with three attention-grabbing performances on the season premiere of 'Saturday Night Live,' followed by a political speech after the cameras stopped rolling. >> Kanye West impressed by homeless man's rap skills, takes him into studio The meme-worthy moments began with his first song, 'I Love It.' West and Lil Pump took the stage dressed as water bottles – West as Perrier, Pump as Fiji – as Adele Givens appeared on a screen in the background. >> Watch the full performance here (WARNING: Graphic language.) Suffice it to say, the bizarre wardrobe choices left many social media users scratching their heads. >> Read more trending news  For his next performance, West ditched the kooky costume, opting for a more traditional look as he sang a new song, 'We Got Love,' with Teyana Taylor. >> Click here to watch But West's clothing again drew attention when the rapper, clad in a 'Make America Great Again' hat, closed the show with a performance of 'Ghost Town' with Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.  >> Watch the performance here According to The Daily Beast, West continued to get political after filming, giving a speech onstage that was captured in an Instagram video posted by comedian Chris Rock. >> See the post here 'There’s so many times I talk to a white person about this and they say, 'How could you like Trump? He’s racist,'' West said, the news outlet reported. 'Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.” West also mentioned running for president in 2020. Read more here.
  • Trump on Kim: Tough talk ... 'and then we fell in love'
    Trump on Kim: Tough talk ... 'and then we fell in love'
    President Donald Trump told a cheering crowd at a campaign rally that there was once tough talk 'back and forth' between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'and then we fell in love.' Trump said at the Saturday night rally in West Virginia: 'He wrote me beautiful letters and they're great letters. We fell in love.' He joked about criticism he would get from the news media for making a comment some would consider 'unpresidential' and for being so positive about the North Korean leader. 'Why has President Trump given up so much?' Trump said in his mock 'news anchor' voice. 'I didn't give up anything.' He noted that Kim is interested in a second meeting after their initial meeting in Singapore in June was hailed by Trump as a big step toward denuclearization of North Korea. But denuclearization negotiations have stalled. More than three months after the June summit in Singapore, North Korea's top diplomat Ri Yong Ho told world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that the North doesn't see a 'corresponding response' from the U.S. to North Korea's early disarmament moves. Instead, he noted, the U.S. is continuing sanctions aimed at keeping up pressure. Trump took a much more optimistic view in his rally speech. 'We're doing great with North Korea,' he said. 'We were going to war with North Korea. Millions of people would have been killed. Now we have this great relationship.' He said his efforts to improve relations with Kim have brought positive results — ending rocket tests, helping free hostages and getting the remains of American servicemen returned home. And he defended his unusual approach in talking about relations with Kim. 'It's so easy to be presidential, but instead of having 10,000 people outside trying to get into this packed arena, we'd have about 200 people standing right there,' Trump said, pointing at the crowd directly in front of him.
  • Gisele Bündchen opens up about panic attacks, suicidal thoughts: 'I felt powerless'
    Gisele Bündchen opens up about panic attacks, suicidal thoughts: 'I felt powerless'
    From the outside looking in, Gisele Bündchen has the life most women can only dream of having. As one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world, married to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, mother of two beautiful children, Bündchen's life seems picture-perfect – but not everything is as flawless as it seems. In a brand new tell-all memoir, Bündchen reveals she's struggled with panic attacks and even suicidal thoughts. 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life' is a raw, honest confession from Bündchen where she details how her life as a supermodel began to add up and began to have mental and physical effects on her. >> Read more trending news  Her first panic attack happened on a bumpy flight back in 2003, which eventually led to a fear of tunnels, elevators and enclosed spaces.  In an interview with People magazine, Bündchen said: “I had a wonderful position in my career, I was very close to my family, and I always considered myself a positive person, so I was really beating myself up. Like, ‘Why should I be feeling this?’ I felt like I wasn’t allowed to feel bad. But I felt powerless. Your world becomes smaller and smaller, and you can’t breathe, which is the worst feeling I’ve ever had.' Bündchen says that, when the panic attacks started happening inside her own home, she began thinking about killing herself, saying, “I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my balcony, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in.’”  When she was prescribed Xanax for her anxiety, Bündchen took a different approach and completely changed her lifestyle, which now includes yoga, mediation and a more health-conscious diet. 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life' hits the stores Tuesday, Oct. 2.
  • Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
    Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
    The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were students at Yale has agreed to cooperate with an FBI investigation, her lawyer said. Deborah Ramirez's lawyer, John Clune, said Saturday that agents want to interview Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s. Two other women have accused the appeals court judge of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, once seen as assured, became uncertain after the allegations and then dramatic Senate testimony Thursday by Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of Kavanaugh along party lines Friday. While the precise scope of the reopened background investigation of Kavanaugh remained unclear, President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that 'the FBI, as you know, is all over talking to everybody' and said 'this could be a blessing in disguise.' 'They have free rein. They're going to do whatever they have to do, whatever it is they do. They'll be doing things that we have never even thought of,' Trump said at the White House. 'And hopefully at the conclusion everything will be fine.' The president revisited the question of the scope of the FBI's probe in a late-night tweet Saturday, writing in part, 'I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.' In a separate action involving the FBI, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the Justice Department and the FBI to open a criminal investigation into 'apparent false statements' that were made to committee investigators alleging sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in 1985. A constituent contacted the office of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., alleging that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted an acquaintance on a boat in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1985, but Grassley said the person later ''recanted' and apologized for the allegation via social media. Trump ordered the FBI on Friday to reopen Kavanaugh's background investigation after several women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. Senate leaders agreed to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to allow for a one-week FBI investigation. The Judiciary Committee has said the probe should be limited to 'current credible allegations' against Kavanaugh and be finished by next Friday. Leaving the hearing this past Friday, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said it was his understanding there would be an FBI investigation of 'the outstanding allegations, the three of them,' but Republicans have not said whether that was their understanding as well. The FBI conducts background checks for federal nominees, but the agency does not make judgments on the credibility or significance of allegations. The investigators will compile information about Kavanaugh's past and provide their findings to the White House and include the information in Kavanaugh's background file, which is available to senators. Kavanaugh and Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers, testified publicly before the Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge, who Ford says was in the room when a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, said that he will cooperate with any law enforcement agency that will 'confidentially investigate' sexual misconduct allegations against him and Kavanaugh. Judge has also denied misconduct allegations. Lawyers for P.J. Smyth and Leland Ingham Keyser, two others who Ford said were in the house when she was attacked, have said their clients are willing to cooperate 'fully' with the FBI's investigation. An attorney for Keyser reaffirmed her previous statement that she doesn't know Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a gathering or party where he was present, the Judiciary Committee said in a statement Saturday night. A third woman, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh and Judge of excessive drinking and inappropriate treatment of women in the early 1980s, among other accusations. Kavanaugh has called her accusations a 'joke' and Judge has said he 'categorically' denies the allegations. Swetnick's attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Saturday that his client had not been contacted by the FBI but is willing to fully cooperate with investigators. Speaking to supporters at a rally Saturday night in Wheeling, West Virginia, Trump accused Democrats of using 'ruthless and outrageous tactics' against Kavanaugh and urged voters to support Republicans in November's midterm elections. 'We see this horrible, horrible, radical group of Democrats. You see what's happening right now,' Trump said. 'And they're determined to take back power by any means necessary. You see the meanness, the nastiness. They don't care who they hurt, who they have to run over to get power,' he said. 'We're not going to give it to them,' Trump said. ____ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington, Jonathan Lemire in New York and Darlene Superville in Wheeling, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
  • 'Don't Vote' signs pop up in several Atlanta neighborhoods
    'Don't Vote' signs pop up in several Atlanta neighborhoods
    Don't Vote' signs have popped up in several Atlanta neighborhoods. There have been sightings in Kirkwood, Old Fourth Ward, and midtown on the Beltline. The signs include the phrases '2020: TRUMP, KEMP' and ' We're on the right track!' Trump is spelled with a backward letter R. 'In the area that they are, with the backwards 'R' in the name of Trump and the Russian sickle, I think someone is having a little fun,' said Channel 2 Action News political analyst Bill Crane.  Channel 2's Rikki Klaus contacted the 'Kemp for Governor' spokesman about signs and he said, decisively, Kemp's camp did not post the signs. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game Pre-K teachers accused of zip-tying students' hands behind their backs DA deciding whether to charge Birdman, Young Thug in shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus Crane said the part of the sign that says 'Paid for by the Republican Socialist Party of Georgia' is humorous because Republicans and Socialists hold different political beliefs. He thinks the signs are intended for another party ahead of the gubernatorial election. 'I think it's about stoking turnout for Democrats,' Crane said. Klaus spoke with potential voters about the signs. 'I think it only exists to irk people and not actually contribute to the political conversation,' Hemal Prasad said. 'It seems kind of like a joke, honestly,' Alson Chiu said. Klaus searched the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission website for the Republican Socialist Party of Georgia, but nothing came up. Crane said political action committees are required to register with the state. 'You don't get around the law, even if it is in fact a joke, if you're engaging in political speech,' Crane said. Crane said that whomever put the signs out could face a fine. The signs also include the hashtag #VoteNov6.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.