Listen Live
cloudy-day
52°
H 67
L 52

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
52°
T-storms
H 67° L 52°
  • cloudy-day
    52°
    Current Conditions
    T-storms. H 67° L 52°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    67°
    Today
    T-storms. H 67° L 52°
  • heavy-rain-day
    61°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of Rain. H 61° L 49°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Sports
Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18
Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18
Photo Credit: 23
Syracuse running back Abdul Adams (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard run against West Virginia during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Updated:
Photo Credit: 23

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Syracuse sent Eric Dungey out a winner, and got a good look at its future.

Dungey capped his record-setting college career by throwing for 303 yards, Abdul Adams and Trishton Jackson combined to score three touchdowns in their Syracuse debuts and the 17th-ranked Orange got their first 10-win season since 2001 by topping No. 15 West Virginia 34-18 in the Camping World Bowl on Friday.

"The trophy is really, really heavy," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "And I'm glad we got it."

The Orange ended with a flourish, too: Down 18-17 going into the final quarter, they scored 17 points in the first 5:01 of the fourth.

"Just very thankful," Dungey said, talking through tears. "I've been through a lot. ... All I want to do is compete. I'll get grief for crying, but I've been through a lot here. All I can say is I'm very thankful."

Adams rushed for two first-half scores, and Jackson hauled in a TD pass from Dungey on the first play of the fourth quarter for Syracuse (10-3), which survived a game that featured eight lead changes. Adams (from Oklahoma) and Jackson (from Michigan State) are transfers who had to sit out a year, which by NCAA rule was satisfied at the end of the first semester.

Their touchdowns counted; their year will not. Under the new NCAA rule on redshirting, Adams and Jackson still have two remaining seasons of eligibility, and both are expected to play big roles for the Orange in 2019.

"It's going to be fun to watch Syracuse in the future," Dungey said.

Jack Allison, making his first collegiate start because West Virginia star quarterback Will Grier elected to skip the bowl game and focus on preparing for the NFL, completed 17 of 35 passes for 277 yards for the Mountaineers (8-4). Besides Grier, West Virginia was also without two of his three top targets this season — Gary Jennings was ruled out long ago with an ankle injury, and Marcus Simms was a surprise scratch.

"I can make a bunch of excuses," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "We played a good team. Give Coach Babers a lot of credit. They played good all year."

He also gave Allison high marks. Allison had thrown 10 passes this season before Friday.

"Proud of him," Holgorsen said. "He's had how many snaps this year, 10, 11? I thought his demeanor was good."

Kennedy McCoy had a 3-yard touchdown run for West Virginia on a direct snap, and Evan Staley made four field goals for the Mountaineers.

Kendall Coleman had three sacks for the Orange. Andre Szmyt made a pair of field goals for Syracuse, ending his freshman season with 30 — one shy of the Football Bowl Subdivision record set in 2003 by Georgia's Billy Bennett.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Dungey came into the game holding or sharing 18 Syracuse records, and got another one in his collegiate finale. He passed Ryan Nassib (9,190) for most passing yards in Syracuse history, finishing his career with 9,340. "The only thing I care about is we got to 10 wins for the first time since 2001," Dungey said. ... Adams said he learned midseason that he could play in the bowl game. "I knew I would be ready," he said.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers fell in a bowl game for the third consecutive season, but probably have a good idea about their starting quarterback in 2019. Allison had nine completions go for more than 15 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Syracuse will end the season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2001, when it finished No. 14. The last time the Orange finished a season higher than that was 1992, when they were No. 6.

RARE MISS

Staley came in as one of 13 major college kickers to be 75-for-75 or better on extra-point tries over the last two seasons. He missed his first PAT attempt Friday, the ball bouncing off the right upright. Going back to his senior high school season, Staley — who was only 7 years old when he told late coach Bill Stewart that he was going to West Virginia — had made 101 consecutive PAT tries.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Visit Liberty — and new coach Hugh Freeze — on Aug. 31, 2019.

West Virginia: Host James Madison on Aug. 31, 2019.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related

Syracuse fullback Chris Elmore

Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Photo Credit: 36
Syracuse fullback Chris Elmore

West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy

Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Photo Credit: 6
West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy

West Virginia quarterback Jack Allison looks for a receiver during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Photo Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
West Virginia quarterback Jack Allison looks for a receiver during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, center, scrambles as he is pressured by West Virginia defensive lineman Ezekiel Rose, left, and defensive lineman Dante Stills

Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Photo Credit: 55
Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, center, scrambles as he is pressured by West Virginia defensive lineman Ezekiel Rose, left, and defensive lineman Dante Stills

Syracuse wide receiver Sean Riley

Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Photo Credit: 10
Syracuse wide receiver Sean Riley

West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy walks off the field after the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Syracuse Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

Close

Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18

Photo Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy walks off the field after the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Syracuse Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Frenchman begins quest to cross Atlantic Ocean in barrel
    Frenchman begins quest to cross Atlantic Ocean in barrel
    A 71-year-old man from France has begun his quest to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a barrel-shaped orange capsule, relying solely on currents and tradewinds to steer him to the Caribbean, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Jean-Jacques Savin embarked from El Hierro in the Canary Islands. He is documenting his trip through a Facebook page and plans to post daily updates, including GPS coordinates, The New York Times reported. Savin’s cabin includes a kitchen, storage and a sleeping bunk, the BBC reported. Savin, who lives in Arès in southwestern France, is riding in a capsule that is about 10 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide that is held upright by a concrete ballast, the Times reported. A solar panel generates power so Savin can communicate and post GPS coordinates, the BBC reported. In his latest Facebook post, Savin said the barrel was “behaving well,” according to the BBC. Savin told the French news service Agence France-Presse in a telephone interview that 'The weather is great. I've got a swell of 1 meter and I'm moving at 2-3 kilometers per hour. I've got favorable winds forecast until Sunday.' Savin has previously crossed the Atlantic four times on a sailboat, the Times reported. For New Year’s Eve and his birthday (Jan. 14), Savin packed foie gras, a bottle of Sauternes white wine and a Saint-Émilion red, he told AFP. Savin hopes to complete his trip in three months and wants to land on a French island. 'Maybe Barbados, although I would really like it to be a French island like Martinique or Guadaloupe,' Savin said. 'That would be easier for the paperwork and for bringing the barrel back.
  • Documents: Murder suspect released from jail because of clerical error
    Documents: Murder suspect released from jail because of clerical error
    A clerical error allowed a North Carolina teenager accused of murder back on the streets, according to court documents. >> Read more trending news  Sergio Coello-Perez, of Charlotte, is facing charges for the May death of Nicholas Boger. Coello-Perez was 16 years old at the time of the homicide. In May, Coello-Perez appeared before a judge and was never granted bond, but he was released with a written promise to appear this week due to the error. He was apprehended and was back in jail late Friday afternoon. Jonathan Castillo, who was 18, was also charged with murder.
  • Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says
    Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says
    A man suspected of gunning down a California policeman was in the U.S. illegally and was captured while planning to flee to his native Mexico, a sheriff announced as he all but blamed the state's sanctuary law for the officer's death. A two-day statewide manhunt ended Friday with the arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who came out with his hands up as a SWAT team prepared to raid a home in Bakersfield, California. That was about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of where Cpl. Ronil Singh was shot before dawn Wednesday. Singh had stopped a suspected drunken driver in the town of Newman when he was fatally wounded and managed to fire back but didn't hit his attacker, authorities have said. Perez Arriaga was taken into custody using the slain officer's handcuffs, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, who led the investigation, blamed California's sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga to U.S. immigration officials for deportation after two previous drunken driving arrests. 'We can't ignore the fact that this could have been preventable,' Christianson told reporters, asking why the state was 'providing sanctuary for criminals (and) gang members. It's a conversation we need to have.' Christianson called for stricter laws at a news conference as Singh's brother wept beside him. Perez Arriaga crossed the border in Arizona several years ago and had worked a variety of jobs as a laborer, including at several dairies. The 33-year-old had gang affiliations and multiple Facebook pages with different names, Christianson said. The shooting came amid an intense political fight over immigration, with President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats at odds over funding for a border wall that has forced a partial government shutdown. Trump tweeted about Singh's killing Thursday, saying it was 'time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!' California's sanctuary law limits cooperation between local authorities and U.S. immigration officials and has drawn scorn from the Trump administration. It includes more than 800 exceptions for violent crimes and felonies and bars police from asking people about their citizenship status. Gov. Jerry Brown has said the law strikes a balance between protecting families and ensuring consequences for serious criminals. His spokesman said Friday that if the suspect was a known gang member, police could have provided that information to federal authorities. 'California law fully permits the sharing of information on dangerous gang members,' spokesman Evan Westrup said. A federal judge upheld the law earlier this year after a challenge by the Trump administration. Former state Sen. Kevin de Leon, the Democrat who wrote the legislation, said it's unfair to blame the law for the officer's death. Christianson, who was at a meeting with Trump and slams California's law in a video posted by the White House in May, said the measure prohibited his department from sharing Perez Arriaga's gang ties, 'other active warrants' and past DUI arrests with federal immigration authorities. He didn't give details on the other warrants. That suggests law enforcement could have apprehended Perez Arriaga previously, de Leon said. 'He should've been in the physical custody of law enforcement,' de Leon said. To blame the law 'is highly irresponsible.' De Leon also told KNX-AM radio in Los Angeles that the sheriff was politicizing a tragedy and actually harming police work. 'The type of tone and attitude that Sheriff Christianson has taken instills fear and panic in all immigrant communities' that could make people afraid to report crimes, de Leon said. Authorities also arrested five other people, including Perez Arriaga's brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen, and a co-worker, 27-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz, who lied to police to try to protect him, Christianson said. Both men also were in the country illegally, he said. Three people also were arrested at the home near Bakersfield for helping Perez Arriaga, Youngblood said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department later reported the additional arrests of Perez Arriaga's girlfriend, 30-year-old Ana Leyde Cervantes of Newman and Perez Arriaga's brother, 34-year-old Conrado Virgen Mendoza of Chowchilla. Cervantes was arrested in in Turlock, and Virgen Mendoza was arrested in Livermore. The 33-year-old officer was an immigrant, too, arriving legally from his native Fiji to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer, authorities said. Singh had a newborn son and joined the 12-officer Newman police force in 2011. Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson called Singh a patriot. 'This is a man that loved his country. This is a man that worked hard for what he believed in. He believed in this community,' the chief said at a community vigil Friday night honoring the officer. Residents, friends, relatives and fellow officers held back tears as they eulogized Singh during the candlelight memorial. ___ Associated Press writers Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco, Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.
  • Dems, Trump trade blame as shutdown slogs into 2nd weekend
    Dems, Trump trade blame as shutdown slogs into 2nd weekend
    President Donald Trump and Democrats are trading blame for the partial government shutdown but doing little substantive talking with each other as the disruption in federal services and public employees' pay slogs into another weekend. Trump upped the brinkmanship by threatening anew to close the border with Mexico to press Congress to cave to his demand for money to pay for a wall. Democrats vowed to pass legislation restoring the government as soon as they take control of the House on Thursday, but that won't accomplish anything unless Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate go along with it. The effects to the public of the impasse grew as the Environmental Protection Agency, which had the money to function a week longer than some agencies, implemented its shutdown plan at midnight Friday night. EPA spokeswoman Molly Block said many of the agency's 14,000 employees were being furloughed while disaster-response teams and certain other employees deemed essential would stay on the job. Also running short on money: the Smithsonian Institution, which said its museums and galleries popular with visitors and locals in the capital will close starting midweek if the partial shutdown drags on. But federal flood insurance policies will continue to be issued and renewed, in a reversal prompted by pressure from lawmakers, said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Trump appeared no closer to securing money for his signature border wall, which he vowed during the campaign that he would make Mexico pay for. He's failed to do so. Now Democratic leaders are adamant that they will not authorize money for the project, calling it wasteful and ineffective. They show no signs of bending, either. 'We are far apart,' White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CBS on Friday. Trump tweeted: 'We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with.' He also threatened to cut off U.S. aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, among countries he deems have not done enough to combat illegal immigration. He's made similar threats in the past without following through, and it is Congress, not the president, that appropriates aid money. The shutdown is forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors to stay home or work without pay. Trump's incoming chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said Democrats are no longer negotiating with the administration over an earlier offer by the White House to accept less than the $5 billion Trump wants for the wall. Democrats said the White House offered to accept $2.5 billion for border security, but that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told Vice President Mike Pence that it wasn't acceptable. It was also not guaranteed that Trump would settle for that amount. 'There's not a single Democrat talking to the president of the United States about this deal,' Mulvaney said Friday Speaking on Fox News and later to reporters, he tried to drive a wedge between Democrats, pinning the blame on House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. Mulvaney said Schumer was 'really interested in doing a deal and coming to some sort of compromise' but he understood that Pelosi was at risk of losing the speakership of the House if she went along. 'So we're in this for the long haul,' he said. In fact, Pelosi has all but locked up the support she needs to win the speaker's gavel Thursday and there has been no sign that she and Schumer are in conflict. 'For the White House to try and blame anyone but the president for this shutdown doesn't pass the laugh test,' said Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer. Pelosi has vowed to pass legislation to reopen the nine shuttered departments and dozens of agencies now hit by the partial shutdown as soon as she takes the gavel, which is expected when the new Congress convenes. But that alone won't solve the shutdown, absent Senate approval and Trump's signature. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill added that Democrats united against the wall and won't seriously consider any White House offer unless Trump backs it publicly because he 'has changed his position so many times.' Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacted cautiously to Trump's threat to close the border, calling it an 'internal affair of the U.S. government.' 'We are always seeking a good relationship with the United States. We do not want to be rash,' he said. As for EPA, workers needed for preventing immediate public health threats at more than 800 Superfund hazardous-waste sites will remain on the job as well as emergency response workers for disasters. ___ Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Juliet Linderman contributed from Washington.
  • 14-pound, 13-ounce newborn sets record at Texas hospital
    14-pound, 13-ounce newborn sets record at Texas hospital
    A newborn at an Arlington, Texas, hospital broke records. According to KXAS, teachers Jennifer Medlock and Eric Medlock, welcomed a 14-pound, 13-ounce baby boy Dec. 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. His name is Ali James Medlock. >> Read more trending news  The 21.5 inch-long boy, born via Cesarean section, is the biggest baby their doctor delivered in his more than three decades of practice. A spokesperson for Texas Health Resources confirmed to USA Today that, to their knowledge, Ali has in fact set the record for the largest baby born at the hospital. “We did not expect 14 pounds,” Jennifer Medlock told USA Today. “Nobody did.” KXAN reported Ali James had to remain in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for a week because of rapid breathing, low platelet counts and low blood sugar, but he and his mother are now doing well. KTVT reported the newborn has since been home with family and a clean bill of health. Jennifer Medlock told KTVT her family was already expecting a bigger-than-average baby, because Ali’s big sister, Annabelle, was 9 pounds, 10 ounces at birth. “It doesn’t matter how big he is.” the new mom of two said. “I’m so blessed.”
  • Bazemore scores 23 as Hawks beat Wolves 123-120 in OT
    Bazemore scores 23 as Hawks beat Wolves 123-120 in OT
    With the Hawks' momentum gone and a noisy sellout crowd cheering the Timberwolves, first-year Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce made a bold prediction. 'I told our guys at the end of the third quarter, 'This is going to be our best win of the season,'' Pierce said. It certainly wasn't their prettiest with 24 turnovers, but the Hawks made just enough hustle plays to overcome blowing a 22-point lead and beat Minnesota 123-120 in overtime Friday night. Kent Bazemore scored 23 points and John Collins added 21 to back up Pierce's boast. 'It definitely shows you he has confidence in what we're capable of,' said Dewayne Dedmon, who made two big foul shots with 1.7 seconds left to preserve the win. 'Just hearing that made us just turn up a little bit and keep fighting.' Trae Young and Kevin Huerter each had big 3-pointers in the final minutes of overtime, and the Hawks earned their fifth road win despite matching their season high in turnovers. 'We're a young team and we like to play fast,' Bazemore said. 'With all the inexperience out there and playing fast, it's kind of a bad combo for taking care of the ball. But, you know, Coach . doesn't tell guys to be less of themselves. He wants everyone to be aggressive.' The Timberwolves were done in by missed free throws, dunks and layups. After Huerter's 3 made it 121-117, Karl-Anthony Towns made two free throws before Andrew Wiggins went to the line for two shots with 4.5 seconds left. After missing two big free throws a few seconds earlier, Wiggins hit the first but missed his second. Dedmon hit his two foul shots with 1.7 seconds left. Rookie Josh Okogie pumped faked DeAndre Bembry and tried to draw contact from the corner, but his 3-point attempt fell short without a whistle. Bazemore sent it to overtime with a fast-break layup after stealing an inbounds pass with 20 seconds left to play. Justin Anderson blocked Derrick Rose's buzzer-beater attempt as time expired. MINNESOTA MISCUES The Wolves were out of sorts from the start; Wiggins forgot to put his jersey on underneath his warmups, and things went downhill in a hurry. Towns led the Wolves with 31 points and 19 rebounds. Robert Covington had 28 points but missed a dunk late in regulation and, in overtime, lost the ball on a wide-open layup underneath the basket. Young followed by hitting a 3 to give Atlanta a 118-117 lead with 1:49 to play. The Timberwolves erased a 22-point deficit after Atlanta silenced the home crowd early with a season-high 42 first-quarter points. The Wolves held the Hawks to 47 total over the next two quarters. 'We came out the second half and played with the edge we should have for all 48,' Towns said. 'We put ourselves in that position. We dug ourselves out of a tremendous hole. We just didn't close it out.' Minnesota went 21 of 38 from the free throw line. 'It happens, 'Wiggins said. 'It's one of those days and one of those games.' WIGGINS' FREE-THROW WOES Wiggins, a career 74 percent free-throw shooter, was Minnesota's biggest offender from the stripe. He went 5 of 12 and heard frustrated boos from the home crowd. 'That's fans for you. We've got some (expletive) fans and we've got some good fans. That's just how it works,' he said. ROSE UPDATE Rose scored 25 points but sprained his right ankle late. He started again for PG Jeff Teague, who missed his sixth straight game with inflammation in his left ankle. TALKING BASKETBALL Lynx star Rebekkah Brunson will be part of the Timberwolves' broadcast team this season. She'll do 10 upcoming games either as a second analyst during the game or work on the pregame show. Brunson's in-game debut will be on Jan. 2 when Minnesota visits Boston. Former Lynx player Lindsay Whalen did eight broadcasts last season. TIP-INS Hawks: Bazemore has scored 20 points in five of his last eight games. ... Alex Poythress scored 12 points in his third game since being called up from the G League. All of his points came in the first quarter. ... It was only the second time this season Atlanta has held a 20-point lead; the Hawks won the first game on Oct. 21 at Cleveland. Timberwolves: Rookie Keita Bates-Diop was active for the game for the first time since being recalled Dec. 22 from Iowa of the G League. 'He'll be back with us for a while now, and then when we have another opportunity to send him down we will. But he's coming along very nicely,' coach Tom Thibodeau said. UP NEXT Hawks: Host Cleveland on Saturday night. Timberwolves: Visit Miami on Sunday.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.