Stewart has 33 points and 14 rebounds, Angel Reese ejected as the Liberty beat the Sky 88-75

CHICAGO — (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 88-75 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Sky, who lost rookie Angel Reese to an ejection in the fourth quarter.

Reese was thrown out with 2:31 remaining after receiving two technical fouls following a brief interaction with an official.

Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points for the Liberty, who won their fourth straight.

New York opened the game on an 21-6 run after making five of its first seven 3-pointers, while Chicago started 3 of 16 from the field. The Sky responded by scoring 33 points in the second quarter to get within 49-48 at the break.

New York started the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run, including 10 straight points, to extend its lead to 80-68. Stewart and Ionescu each scored six points in the frame.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 14 points for New York (8-2), which avenged a 90-81 loss to Chicago on May 23. Jonquel Jones, who was scoreless until she made a free throw with 4:16 remaining in the third, finished with five points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 16 points and Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (3-5).

Marina Mabrey added 15 points and Elizabeth Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Kamilla Cardoso, who scored 11 points in her WNBA debut on Saturday, was held to one point in 12 minutes.

