Stephen Curry listed as questionable for Golden State's Tuesday game in Miami

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Stephen Curry is back with the Golden State Warriors after missing the first game of the team's road trip with a pelvic contusion, and could play when his team takes on the Miami Heat in Jimmy Butler's return game Tuesday night.

Curry's status was listed as questionable for the game. The expectation is that Curry — who went through a workout after the Warriors' practice Monday — will make a determination on Tuesday morning based on how he feels.

“We didn't scrimmage or anything but he was moving great,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the NBA's all-time 3-point leader. “Surprise — he knocked down a lot of shots.”

If Curry plays, he'll be taking part in what is sure to be an emotion-filled night for both teams. It's Butler's first game back in Miami since getting traded to Golden State last month, and in turn, it's the first time that Heat forward Andrew Wiggins — the other big name in that trade — will face the Warriors since the deal happened.

It's also a big game for postseason reasons. Golden State entered Monday in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference and is trying to avoid falling below that — thereby avoiding the play-in tournament.

“Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances,” Kerr said. “He’s an amazing teammate. He wants to get back as soon as possible mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race. No doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy, too. It’s one of the things I love about Steph — he’s always there for his guys.”

Curry got hurt Thursday in a game against Toronto, and didn't play in Golden State's loss at Atlanta on Saturday night. The 37-year-old is averaging 24.2 points and six assists per game this season on 39.4% shooting from 3-point range.

