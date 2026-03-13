Spurs star Wembanyama ruled out of showdown with Nuggets due to right ankle soreness

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanayama will miss Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to right ankle soreness.

Wembanyama was questionable and ruled out after going through pre-game warmups.

The 7-foot-4 center from France went through his pre-game workout about 25 minutes earlier than normal. He walked off the court after shooting free throws and speaking to a member of the Spurs training staff.

San Antonio, which has won five straight and 16 of its last 17 games, is second in the Western Conference at 48-17. Denver (40-26) is fifth in the West.

Wembanyama was named the West's Player of the Week after leading the Spurs to a 4-0 record for the week ending March 8. He averaged 26 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 blocks.

Wembanyama must play in 13 of San Antonio's final 16 games for end-of-season award eligibility. The NBA requires players to play at least 20 minutes for 65 games during the 82-game regular season.

Wembanyama has played in 51 games this season. He is credited with a 52nd game after playing in the NBA Cup Final, which does not count toward the regular-season standings or statistics, but is part of the 65-game requirement.

Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, who missed five straight games with a left ankle injury will play Thursday. Barnes played in 364 consecutive games before sitting out.

